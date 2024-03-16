Les Girls Legend Trixie Laumonte Has Passed Away

New South Wales News News Queensland News
Michael James
March 16, 2024
Les Girls Legend Trixie Laumonte Has Passed Away
Image: Image: Facebook

Trixie Laumonte, one of the original Les Girls and icon of Brisbane and Sydney’s Oxford St has sadly passed away.

The iconic performer has been of ill health in recent months, having been moved to pallative care in the last fortnight.

The legacy of Trixie Laumonte 

Trixie Laumonte first took to the stage in Brisbane over thirty years ago, where she began a career at The Beat Megaclub that would go on to span across three decades.

Known for her sharp wit, powerhouse performances and her distinctive voice, Trixie became a staple of the Brisbane community.

There are few who ventured to Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley and it’s queer venues who hadn’t encountered her talent over the years.

But her time as an iconic performer was established well before her move to Queensland.

Beginning as one of the Les Girls, Trixie Laumonte went on to become a beloved part of the Sydney drag community throughout the seventies and eighties before her move to Queensland.

But wherever she went, Trixie Laumonte left her mark.

Tributes flow for Trixie Laumonte

As the news broke on social media many have taken to social media to pay tribute to Trixie Laumonte.

Former Brisbane Pride Festival president Deej Hancock paid tribute to the trail blazing performer on Facebook.

“Vale Trixie Lamont. A legend and an icon over decades” he said.

“Forging a path before most of us could even crawl.”
Former manager of The Beat Megaclub Robbie Wain share his memories of Trixie and the impact she made on his life.

“You helped shape thousands of souls, lives, people, hearts and minds” he wrote.

“Your tireless work to help those who were left behind, who’s family’s didn’t want them. you made the beat night club a place where we could all go and feel safe, always anytime” he recalled.
“I walked through those doors and met you. Even though I thought you were raging mad. Lol.”
“Your energy, love and support grew for so many years, Sunday bloody fundays hahahaha you totally rocked Sunday haha the only reason I’d get up at 12 noon to go work from 2pm till 6am, was because of you.”
“The fun, the laughs and the mischief and theres no doubt anyone can say it was out of this world 🌎. You will be missed 😢 but your soul will never be forgotten ❤️.”

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Legal Settlement Clarifies Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law
March 15, 2024 | Christine Lai

Legal Settlement Clarifies Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law
International News
New LGBTQ+ legislation is welcome, but not enough, says Dr Amanda Cohn
March 15, 2024 | Grace Johnson

New LGBTQ+ legislation is welcome, but not enough, says Dr Amanda Cohn
New South Wales News News
Home And Away Star Ray Meagher Calls For Better LGBTQIA+ Representation
March 15, 2024 | Michael James

Home And Away Star Ray Meagher Calls For Better LGBTQIA+ Representation
Arts & Entertainment News
Premier Jacinta Allan Visits Victorian Pride Centre
March 14, 2024 | Shibu Thomas

Premier Jacinta Allan Visits Victorian Pride Centre
News Victorian News
NHS Pauses New Prescriptions Of Puberty Blockers
March 14, 2024 | Shibu Thomas

NHS Pauses New Prescriptions Of Puberty Blockers
International News
Survey Finds Nearly 30 Percent of Generation Z Women Identify as LGBTQ
March 14, 2024 | Christine Lai

Survey Finds Nearly 30 Percent of Generation Z Women Identify as LGBTQ
International News