Les Girls Legend Trixie Laumonte Has Passed Away

Trixie Laumonte, one of the original Les Girls and icon of Brisbane and Sydney’s Oxford St has sadly passed away.

The iconic performer has been of ill health in recent months, having been moved to pallative care in the last fortnight.

The legacy of Trixie Laumonte

Trixie Laumonte first took to the stage in Brisbane over thirty years ago, where she began a career at The Beat Megaclub that would go on to span across three decades.

Known for her sharp wit, powerhouse performances and her distinctive voice, Trixie became a staple of the Brisbane community.

There are few who ventured to Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley and it’s queer venues who hadn’t encountered her talent over the years.

But her time as an iconic performer was established well before her move to Queensland.

Beginning as one of the Les Girls, Trixie Laumonte went on to become a beloved part of the Sydney drag community throughout the seventies and eighties before her move to Queensland.

But wherever she went, Trixie Laumonte left her mark.

Tributes flow for Trixie Laumonte

As the news broke on social media many have taken to social media to pay tribute to Trixie Laumonte.

Former Brisbane Pride Festival president Deej Hancock paid tribute to the trail blazing performer on Facebook.

“Vale Trixie Lamont. A legend and an icon over decades” he said.

“Forging a path before most of us could even crawl.”

Former manager of The Beat Megaclub Robbie Wain share his memories of Trixie and the impact she made on his life.

“You helped shape thousands of souls, lives, people, hearts and minds” he wrote.

“Your tireless work to help those who were left behind, who’s family’s didn’t want them. you made the beat night club a place where we could all go and feel safe, always anytime” he recalled.

“I walked through those doors and met you. Even though I thought you were raging mad. Lol.”

“Your energy, love and support grew for so many years, Sunday bloody fundays hahahaha you totally rocked Sunday haha the only reason I’d get up at 12 noon to go work from 2pm till 6am, was because of you.”