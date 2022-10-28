—

The Senate on Thursday passed the Australian Human Rights Commission Legislation Amendment (Selection and Appointment) Bill 2022. The Anthony Albanese government said that the bill would ensure that appointments of human rights commissioners are transparent and merit-based.

An amendment to the Bill by the Greens, seeking the appointment of a LGBTQI Human Rights commissioner, was voted down by Labor and Liberal senators.

This is made so much worse by the fact that Labor themselves supported this proposal in 2016. The one they just voted against… pic.twitter.com/ycNzjUU1rb — David Shoebridge (@DavidShoebridge) October 27, 2022

Amendment Unrelated To The Bill, Says Labor

Assistant Minister for Education Anthony Chisholm said that the bill was “an essential part of the government’s integrity agenda”. The Minister said in the Senate that the government had decided not to support Greens’ amendment as it was “unrelated to the subject matter of this bill” but did not rule out the appointment of a LGBTQI Human Rights Commissioner in the future.

“The government recognises that it is important to consider how best the commission can operate to promote and protect the human rights of all members of the Australian community, including LGBTIQA+ people. I acknowledge the work that the commission already undertakes in relation to LGBTIQA+ rights, led by the Sex Discrimination Commissioner,” said Minister Chisholm.

The Minister pointed to the commission’s report on the human rights of people born with variations in sex characteristics and its work on engaging with Sydney WorldPride for the International Human Rights Conference next year.

Gay MP Slams Labor

Out Gay Brisbane MP Stephen Bates slammed Labor and said that there was support in the community for a human rights commissioner who would dedicatedly look into issues of the LGBTQI community.

“LGBTQIA+ people disproportionately experience discrimination and abuse in the workplace and we urgently need this addressed. The Australian Human Rights Commission reports that more than half of gay and lesbian employees were the subject of discrimination because of their sexual orientation, experiencing verbal homophobic abuse, while 40% still feel the need to hide their sexuality or gender identity from their colleagues and superiors. It appears that Labor didn’t get the message,” Bates posted on social media.

LGBTQI advocacy organisations also criticised Labor for blocking the amendment.

‘Australia Needs A LGBTQI Human Rights Commissioner’

“The AHRC has specific commissioners for Sex, Race, Age, Disability, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, Children and Human Rights, but there is no dedicated Commissioner for LGBTIQA+ human rights.”

“There is clearly an urgent need for a specific commissioner given the increasing attacks on LGBTIQA+ rights and inclusion,” said Greig, adding, “Whether it’s trans exclusion in sport, sacking teachers, ending unnecessary surgery on people with innate variations of sex characteristics, gay blood donation, inclusive schools programs or the so-called ‘religious freedom’ debate, our issues need an informed voice.

“Australia needs an articulate, educated, and front-footed LGBTIQA+ Human Rights Commissioner to explain the facts, defend human rights principles and help guide government policy. The lack of an LGBTIQA+ commissioner sends the message that discrimination against us is less important than against other minorities”, Greig said.











