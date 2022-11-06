—

A man in Tulsa, Oklahoma has been seen via CCTV footage shattering the windows of a donut shop, The Donut Hole, and then throwing a Molotov cocktail in an attack against an art event featuring drag queens.

He also taped a note with Bible verses and homophobic/anti-transgender slurs on the window of a neighbouring store.

Luckily the shop escaped being engulfed in flames, with the shop being largely intact still. One of the two owners, Sarah told LA Blade columnist James Finn that this wasn’t the first time the shop has been vandalized.

The Donut Hole in Tulsa, Oklahoma was firebombed after it hosted a drag show. This is the inevitable outcome of the stochastic terror incited by Tucker Carlson, Libs of Tiktok, Christopher Rufo, and Matt Walsh. Stirring moral panics for political points has violent outcomes. pic.twitter.com/KPHhBbMJrp — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) November 3, 2022

Both attacks have been a response to the donut shop’s art event ‘Queens Dirty Dozens’ which has drag queens serving customers donuts and donut sculptures.

Not The First Time

The first event at The Donut Hole was staged successfully by Tulsa performance artist Daniel Gulick on 15th October. Unfortunately, the shop was later broken into and the point-of-sale system was stolen.

A second event had been scheduled but had to be cancelled as a result of the firebomb which has left the owners trying to repair the damage.

“I would love to buy a donut from a drag queen. I think that would be hilarious and they were on board for it and we shot a commercial and it’s really hyped up and everybody’s super excited for this crazy concept,” Gulick said on Fox23.

This act of violence isn’t surprising to the LGBTQ community, who have dealt with constant attacks both verbally and physically continuously over the years.

Sophisticated Molotov Cocktail

A spokesperson for the Tulsa Fire Department, Andy Little has stated that the Molotov cocktail was filled with a “chemical meant to spread fire quickly and cause a great potential damage.”

Sarah had told Finn how heartbroken and shaken up she was over the incident.

“It’s really heartbreaking,” she said.

“That [drag queens] just existing here spurred on such hate and violence. They’re all the sweetest human beings, and they, unfortunately, feel guilt from all that’s happened, but nobody saw any of that happening.”

Local law enforcement hasn’t made an arrest yet, however, it’s been reported that they are investigating a “person interest.”