Marcia Hines Rushed Off Australian Idol Set After Shock Fall

Australian Idol judge and pop icon Marcia Hines has left fans and viewers worried after failing to appear on Sunday nights grand final.

The singer was set to perform on the show however at the last minute it was announced that Guy Sebastian would be stepping in as guest judge in her place.

It was later revealed that Hines suffered a fall prior to the show airing.

Marcia Hines “unwell and unable to join us tonight”

On Sunday night Channel 7 launched the first of its two night Australian Idol Grand Finale.

In the second season of the rebooted format on the network singers Denvah Baker-Moller, Amy Reeves and Dylan Wright had all secured their spot in the finale.

As part of the finale celebration singers Delta Goodrem, Guy Sebastian, Shannon Noll, Sam Fischer, Morgan Evans and Conrad Sewell were all set to join perform, as well as series judge Marcia Hines.

However things did not go to plan.

Ahead of the episode host Ricki-Lee Coulter announced that Hines would not be appearing on the program.

“You will have spotted that we are missing someone very important and very special to the Idol family,” Coulter announced live on air.

“Unfortunately Marcia is unwell and unable to join us tonight” she concluded.

“She [Hines] was taken out of here in an ambulance”

However fellow judge Kyle Sandilands stepped in to attempt to clarify that the singer was not just feeling unwell.

She didn’t just “ring up with a headache” he clarified.

“Sorry, sorry. That’s a real downplay.”

“She [Hines] was taken out of here in an ambulance” he elaborated much to the shock of viewers and the live audience.

“Just so that everyone knows. She’s fine. She’s well. But she didn’t just ring up with a headache. She went down.”

Australian Idol season one winner Guy Sebastian was instead announced as the guest judge for the evening, stepping in to fill in for Hines.

“It’s been a big few days of work and I was feeling a little unwell.”

Marcia Hines later took to Instagram to reassure her fans that she was fine.

“I’m very sorry that I’m not there with you all tonight,” she posted on Instagram on Sunday evening..

“It’s been a big few days of work and I was feeling a little unwell.”

“I’m resting up now so I can be back with you all tomorrow night.”

Sources close to the show claim that she had collapsed in her dressing room earlier in the evening, resulting in her being rushed to hospital.

Hines has previously revealed she suffers from type 1 diabetes, which many have speculated may have contributed to her fall.