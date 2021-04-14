—

It’s time to show some love for the queens from across the ditch, competing in the upcoming first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under. So without further ado, let us spill the tea on Auckland’s very own Anita Wigl’it.

Known for her infectious smile and comedic timing, Anita – real name Nick Kennedy-Hall – has over the last decade wiggled her way into the hearts of many and is now fondly regarded as one of New Zealand’s most-loved drag performers.

In a recent interview Anita described her ultimate ‘drag superstar’ as someone who is well rounded, professional and ultimately has the ‘it factor’! I’m not exactly sure how to define the ‘it factor’ but it is something that just draws people to someone, a certain sparkle, and bit of magic.”

After four years of doing drag in Auckland, Anita moved to Canada to study for two years. While there, she entered competitions such as Vancouver’s Next Top Drag Superstar, which she won in 2013, the same year she also took out ‘Drag Entertainer of the Year’.

In 2017 Anita and fellow Drag Race Down Under competitor Kita Mean took over the reins at Caluzzi Cabaret, turning the venue into one of Auckland’s ultimate dinner entertainment experiences known for its outrageous and over the top of drag shows.

No stranger to audiences here in Australia, Anita has twice performed at Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in 2016 and 2019, and not to name drop or anything, BUT Anita also hosted Adele’s World Tour After Party in Auckland back in 2017.

Fans would also know that Anita alongside Kita, hosted the wildly successfully Warner Bros produced House of Drag– in which nine dragsters from across New Zealand took on a series of challenges until one was crowned the winner.

Out of ten contestants featured on the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Anita is one of three queens representing New Zealand.

