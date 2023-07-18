Melbourne Influencer Deni Todorovič Sexually Assaulted In Fitzroy

July 18, 2023
Melbourne Influencer Deni Todorovič Sexually Assaulted In Fitzroy
Image: Deni Todorovič Instagram

Non-binary activist, author, and stylist Deni Todorovič was allegedly sexually assaulted on July 14, after a night out with friends.

In an interview with The Herald Sun, Todorovič, 36, said that they were attacked just after 4 am, in a laneway of the Smith Street precinct in Fitzroy, Melbourne.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses sexual assault, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Believe Drink Was Spiked

According to Todorovič, they believe their drink was spiked.

They have contacted Victoria police but said, “I have asked them to not (investigate) because what is the point? It happened on the street in a place that I have no desire to go back to and investigate.

“They are never going to find these people. I would just like to move on from this moment. It is not the first time it has happened to me, I am both a victim and a survivor.”

Todorovič added, “The police have been incredible, I cannot stress this enough, they have been incredible.”

After being treated at Royal Melbourne Hospital they were sent home Friday night.

“All I wanted to do was get out of hospital, heal and grieve,” they said.

Todorovič: Venues Need To Do Better

In a post to Instagram, Todorovič called on venues to do better. 

They wrote, “What happened to me in the early hours of Friday morning, in the Smith Street precinct is not surprising to anyone in the Queer community. However, it has to stop. 

“Drink spiking is on the rise,” they stressed, calling on venues to do better.

“No space is perfect nor is it ever going to be 100% safe. Drink spiking occurs EVERYWHERE. 

“But LGBTQIA+ people should not be assaulted on their way home, after having had their drink spiked (plural).” 

Todorovič continued, “Do better Melbourne.”

In a message to their attacker, Todorovič said, “To the douche bag that violated my body, you ruined my favourite ‘Emily In Paris’ Louboutins on their very first wear! 💔 Good thing they’re just a pair of shoes.”

They added, “Trauma can be healed and Shoes are replaceable. LIVES however are not.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deni Todorovič (@stylebydeni)

