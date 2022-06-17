—

“Asking for help is the most important thing you can do.”

Micah Scott is the Chief Executive Officer of Minus18, an organisation that supports LGBTQ young people in Australia through preventative mental health support, education, advocacy and leadership development.

‘I Was The Only Gay Kid That I Knew’

Scott grew up near Victoria’s Dandenong Mountains and moved to Melbourne when he was 20 years old. He found life in Dandenong rather isolating: “I was the only gay kid that I knew… I’m not aware of anyone in my social circles from back then who is queer themself,” he said.

These days, when not working, Scott enjoys spending time with his friends, his partner, his chosen family. He said, “I think that filling your life with amazing people and that connection. It just makes me so happy and I find it so fulfilling.”

When asked about the issues he is most concerned about, Scott raised trans rights, which has been a topic of heated national conversation, in the religious discrimination bill and the status of trans women in sport.

“We know that people who are trans experience some of the highest rates of discrimination and abuse because of their identity,” he said, “I really believe that it is part of our duty as a community, for those like myself who aren’t trans to step up, use our voice and set up for trans people in the community.”

‘Throughout Australia, There are Services and Support Available’

For those experiencing that feeling of isolation, discrimination, or homophobia, Scott stresses, “You are not alone.

“Throughout Australia, there are services and support available. The biggest one is QLife, who provides telephone, webchat, and peer support.”

Moving forward, Scott would love to see Antarctica, even though he is not a fan of the cold.

“I just think that would be really cool. And it’s not somewhere that you can just casually go to. But being able to visit an uncharted continent and a place that is full of things to discover and quite mysterious, would just be really amazing.”