By Karen Bryant

I find myself reflecting a lot at present.

On how far Midsumma has come in its history. About the last few years’ impact on all our lives (many of which are ongoing), and on the future… always the future. Because Midsumma has always been about both our cultural histories and imagined futures. The ability to dream – and realise such dreams.

I am extremely proud of everything that Midsumma is, and of the small part I have played as one of many custodians of this important organisation. Many have come before; many are yet to leave their future imprint.

Unique Sense Of Place Within ‘Community’

In recent years we have activated our position as a nexus for queer arts development. Central to this vision has been the aspiration to become a proactive arts organisation for all our communities and all year round. A hub of artistic leadership and access to queer arts.

With strategic focuses in the arts and people of First Nations, disability, culturally and linguistically diverse communities, diverse families, and seniors, Midsumma engages with communities across all age ranges, cultural demographics, and identities – truly representing inclusion and diversity in all its forms. I think of the importance of diverse communities, of coming together and sharing creative stories of our individual and collective journeys, and of our hopes for the trip still ahead. For we are only midway on this road trip of ours to PRIDE.

For me, personally, Midsumma has brought me a unique sense of place within ‘community’, of belonging in a way I never felt before, and to an understanding of the importance of supporting development in this sector we call the creative arts so that our stories can be shared, and our voices heard.

New Realities And Diverse Perspectives

I look forward to sharing the final weeks of Midsumma Festival 2023 (and beyond) with a renewed sense of optimism and hope – ready to once again be opened up to new realities and diverse perspectives. To new understandings and questions.

Whether you love storytelling, theatre, dance, visual arts, social events, or outdoor celebrations of art and love, there is something for everyone with over 200 events inside the program.

Thank you to everyone who has helped bring this program to reality, especially of course to all the artists, venues, event producers who share with you their passion, creativity and above all themselves. And to all the Midsumma staff and volunteers who work tirelessly for the artists and our audiences to bring it all to reality.

If this is your first Midsumma, welcome and Happy Midsumma!

For those of you who have long been members of our family we hope you will deepen your journey with us.

Karen Bryant, CEO – Midsumma