It seems that the blood that runs in the Tyson family is that of a powerhouse that packs a punch. Former professional boxer Mike Tyson recently had to stop his fearless daughter from landing her own KO on a rapper who had made transphobic comments.

Tyson’s daughter made a beeline via air from New York to Los Angeles, California, with the intention to confront “One Of Those Days Again” rapper Boosie Badazz. The rapper had made transphobic statements against former professional basketball player Dwyane Wade and his wife actor Gabrielle Union’s trans daughter Zaya.

Mike Tyson told Zab Judah on VLAD TV recently that his daughter “wanted to physically grab” the rapper when he came in for an interview on the boxing heavyweight’s podcast show Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson. Not that she had to worry of course because her father, Tyson, 54 wound up criticising and roasting the transphobic rapper known as Badazz during the show .

Badazz’s disturbing comments were in regards to Wade and Union, being a staunch supporter and ally to their trans daughter Zaya since her coming out.

Tyson questioned Badazz over transphobic comments

In October, Tyson asked the rapper on his podcast show as to why he was attacking Zaya.

“Why do you say things about people who might be homosexual?” Tyson asked, though he himself revealed a level of misunderstanding and did not seem to realise that being trans was not the same thing as being gay.

“Why do you say that about them? Do you feel there’s a possibility that you’re a homosexual and by disrespecting them you further yourself from begin a homosexual?” he asked the rapper. “I’m thinking you may like homosexuals.”

Badazz responded: “No, I’m straight as an arrow.”

“If you’re straight, then why do you offend people?” Tyson asked.

He went on and said that children “can’t make that decision” to transition, which in his uneducated comments implies that it is a choice to be a member of the LGBTIQA+ community.

His claims even included that the family were going too far using Zaya’s pronouns of she/her – whilst from start to end misgendering her.

Tyson replied “I agree with you 100 percent, me, I agree with you right, but check this out. Who the f**k am I to say anything? What I think don’t mean a motherf**king thing.”

My daughter lived that life: Tyson

In the interview Tyson did with VLAD TV on December 19, he said “Some of my best friends are gay,

“and […] that’s just who [they] are as human beings. I’m not saying Boosie was gay, I just said you haven’t any kind of empathy about that.

“My daughter lived that life,” he continued, “and she came from New York to this office to confront this guy and she’s violent. I thought she came to see me!

“I thought she came all the way down to come and see her father and stepmother [Lakiha Spicer]. She came to confront him physically.

“So I had to take care of that before,” Tyson said. “I was watching her, she wanted to physically grab this guy, and started attacking this guy.

“I had to come in, I was watching her. She explained herself, then he explained himself and it didn’t go as bad as I thought it was going to go.”

