—

M&M’s announced, on January 23, that they will take an “indefinite pause” from their new more inclusive spokescandies, after the company received backlash from FoxNews, mainly from host Tucker Carlson.

The spokescandies will be replaced by actor Maya Rudolph, which, according to an M&Ms spokesperson, will “allow the colorful cast of M&M’S spokescandies to step away and embrace a new path to pursue other passions.”

Even A Candy’s Shoes Can Be Polarising

In a statement on social media, M&M’s had a heart-to-heart with America.

Advertisement

They continued, “But now we get it – even a candy’s shoes can be polarizing. Which was the last thing M&M’S wanted since we’re all about bringing people together.

“Therefore, we have decided to take an indefinite pause from the spokescandies. In their place, we are proud to introduce a spokesperson America can agree on: the beloved Maya Rudolph. We are confident Ms. Rudolph will champion the power of fun to create a world where everyone feels they belong.”

Tucker Carlson Gets M&M Spokescandies Cancelled

Needless to say, social media was not very happy about this.

One person wrote, “I can’t believe the whole class got our talking chocolates confiscated because a few kids were too horny for them.”

I can’t believe the whole class got our talking chocolates confiscated because a few kids were too horny for them — Discreet 🍥 (@DiscreetLatino) January 23, 2023

Another comment read, “Tucker Carlson got the M&M spokescandies cancelled. Absolutely insane.”

Tucker Carlson got the M&M spokescandies cancelled. Absolutely insane. https://t.co/BegeQKvStW — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) January 23, 2023

A third comment read, “Honestly can’t believe M&Ms actually folded. This is truly the stupidest timeline.”

Honestly can't believe M&Ms actually folded. This is truly the stupidest timeline. — Rebecca Stone wants to see you on the 🐘 site (@stone_prof) January 23, 2023

Advertisement

Complaints About ‘Woke’ M&Ms

Subsequently, FoxNews host Tucker Carlson regularly complained about the “woke” update to the candies with a thick outer shell.

“M&Ms , the candy company, is redesigning its cartoon characters to be more gender inclusive.

“Bet you didn’t think M&Ms were pushing intolerance, but they were,” Carlson bloviated.

“The green m&m you will notice is no longer wearing sexy boots. Now she’s wearing sensible sneakers.

“Why the change? Well according to M&M’s, ‘‘we all win when we see more women in leading roles’, because leading women do not wear sexy boots, leading women wear frumpy shoes, the frumpy or the better. That’s the rule.

The other big change is that the brown m&m has ‘transitioned’ from high stilettos to lower block heels. So less sexy. That’s progress. M&M’s will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous. Till the moment you wouldn’t want to have a drink with any one of them. That’s the goal – when you’re totally turned off we’ve achieved equity they’ve won.”





