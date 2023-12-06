Alan Jones Accused Of Indecently Assaulting Young Men, Denies Allegations

Sydney-based broadcaster Alan Jones has been accused of indecently assaulting multiple young men and behaving inappropriately with them during his long career.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses sexual harassment and assault, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

The allegations against Jones, 82, once considered Australia’s “most influential and feared” broadcaster, have come to light in an investigation by Sydney Morning Herald.

Jones, former 2UE and 2GB radio host and former Wallabies coach, has denied the allegations.

‘It Made You Sick’

The Sydney Morning Herald report contained allegations against Jones by a former 2GB staffer, a waiter, an aspiring musician and a young businessman who has since passed away.

The 2GB employee told the publication that what Joned did to him “was a criminal offence”.

“If I went to the police, Jones could be charged. What he did to me was a criminal offence. He cannot die without people knowing what he’s done,” the former 2GB employee told SMH.

The employee was 20 when he started working for the radio host and one of his jobs was to drive Jones from the network’s Pyrmont studios to his Circular Quay apartment.

“During those 10 minutes, it would be wandering hands and then it just gradually became him grabbing my d…. And he would go for it. It was horrible,” the former employee was quoted as saying.

The former employee would carry his bags to the apartment and Jones would corner him in the lift and kiss him on the lips. In the apartment, Jones would change into a dressing gown and assign the employee chores, including ironing the radio host’s underpants.

“His nuts were just hanging out, it made you sick”, the former employee told SMH, adding, “There’s no doubt that at the time when all this was going on, I truly felt helpless, you feel helpless… The power he had was ridiculous. You cannot quantify the power that that man had.”

Jones Denies Allegations

A former producer told the newspaper that Jones’ inappropriate behaviour with young men was “uninvited”, “predatory”, “brazen” and “absolutely confronting”.

Before his death, the young businessman had revealed that Jones “forces himself on young men and uses his power in a predatory way”, reported SMH.

No complaint has been filed with the police in any of the cases.

Jones, through his lawyers refuted the allegations. “Our client denies ever having indecently assaulted the persons referred to in your letter, and your suggestion that he has is scandalous, grossly offensive and seriously defamatory of him,” law firm Mark O’Brien Legal told SMH.

Jones was arrested in London in 1988, and charged with “outraging public decency” and “committing an indecent act”. The charges, relating to an incident in the public toilets in Broadwick Street, Soho, were subsequently dropped.

