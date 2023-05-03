Albanese Govt Announces $19.7 Million HIV Funding Package

The Anthony Albanese government on Wednesday announced an additional $19.7 million in the 2023-24 Budget to deliver on its commitment to eliminate HIV in Australia and “address the health disparities experienced by LGBTIQA+ people”.

“Australia can be very proud of our efforts to reduce the incidence of HIV in this country, but there is more that can be done and we have a real opportunity to stamp out this virus altogether,” Health Minister Mark Butler said in a statement.

“Thanks to the incredible work of groups like AFAO and NAPWHA, and the broader community, Australia has some of the lowest HIV infection rates in the world and we need to continue to work together to drive that down to zero.”

LGBTQI Australians Continue To Face Bias In Health Settings

According to Assistant Health Minister Ged Kearney, the government also wanted to address the “unacceptable disparities in health outcomes and significant barriers to getting the health care LGBTIQA+ people deserve.”

The additional funding will go towards expanding access to HIV treatment for people who are not covered by Medicare, extending the HIV testing vending machine pilot scheme to students in South Australia, providing funding to organisations, including those that care for First Nation Australians, for Blood Borne Virus and Sexually Transmissible Infections testing and fund online information hubs.

“In addition to being overrepresented in HIV statistics, LGBTIQA+ Australians continue to face bias and discrimination in the health system – an unacceptable situation in Australia in 2023,” said Butler.

Australia Leads In HIV Response

AFAO CEO, Darryl O’Donnell, welcomed the additional funding announcement as a “significant boost”.

“We are charting a path to the end of Australian HIV transmission and this commitment makes that destination clearer,” O’Donnell said in a statement.

“It is reassuring that the Government has fully grasped the importance of leaving no community behind with its commitment to expand access to HIV treatment for people who are ineligible for Medicare.”

“Australia has consistently led the world in its HIV response, due to the powerful partnership between community, the medical profession and government. This package of support continues that approach and allows us to realistically advance toward the end of Australian HIV transmission,” added O’Donnell.

In March 2023, during the Human Rights Conference at Sydney WorldPride, the federal government announced a new LGBTQI national health plan and a $26 million investment in LGBTQI health research.





