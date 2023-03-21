Far-Right Christian Men Attack LGBT Activists In South-West Sydney

Far-right Christian men, some wearing Christian Lives Matter T-shirts, set upon and attacked LGBTQI activists outside a church in the southwest Sydney suburb of Belfield, where One Nation MLC Mark Latham was due to give a speech on Tuesday evening.

“Hundreds of violent far-right thugs attacked a small peaceful speak-out of LGBTI+ activists with glass bottles, rocks and their fists. Several people were punched in the face multiple times and hit with rocks and bottles as they were surrounded by a mob 30 times their size,” Community Action for Rainbow Rights posted on social media.

CARR posted two videos, one of the men dressed in black swarming around the LGBTQI protesters and the second one of Christian Sukkar calling for attacks on protesters.

“Officers from Campsie Police Area Command and the South West Metropolitan region attended about 5 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in response to protest activity,” an NSW Police spokesperson told Star Observer in a statement.

Peaceful Protest By LGBTQI Activists

NSW MLC Mark Latham was due to speak at St Michael’s Church Hall for a scheduled election campaign event. According to CARR, around 15 LGBTQI activists held a peaceful protest a block away from the Church Hall.

“Before the speak-out even began hundreds of far-right protesters charged out of the church and surrounded the small group of LGBTI+ activists and pelted them with rocks, bottles and punches as a small number of police struggled to hold them back,” CARR said in a statement.

“Protesters were eventually escorted out of the mob via trucks which were then pelted with objects as they left Belfield. The protesters were followed by cars of far-right thugs for blocks.”

A cameraman, who goes by the online handle Chriscoveries, and films protests in Sydney, was also attacked by the Christian mob.

As the cameraman filmed the crowd, some of the men turned on him, pushing him and slamming him to the ground. “Get the fuck out of here,” one man shouts. Men stand over the cameraperson, as the video goes blank. He later posted an update that he was ‘ok’ and that his livestream gear worth about $1000 had been damaged.

Live Christian Lives Matter Mark Latham Counter Protedt https://t.co/CXib16pzrV — Chriscoveries (@Chriscoveries) March 21, 2023

I Didn’t See What Happened, Claims Latham

Latham claimed on Twitter that he was initially being prevented from attending the church to speak at the event. The MLC subsequently acknowledged the attack on protesters.

“The police told me there had been violence on the front street, so I thoroughly condemned that and urged everyone to disperse peacefully,” Latham posted to Twitter.

“I didn’t see what happened on the front street but I sincerely convey my best wishes to those injured and thank the police officers involved for their work. No one should take the law into their own hands. Violence at political events is wrong.”

“We should sort out our differences peacefully at the ballot box as we are doing in NSW this Saturday. Any other approach is unacceptable and counter-productive in a democracy,” said Latham.

The One Nation MLC claimed that he had not organised the event and was invited along with other speakers to speak at the event.





