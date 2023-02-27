Homophobic Bigots Target Rainbow Stairs At Sydney Church

Homophobic bigots targeted an elderly parishioner who was painting the steps outside Pitt Street Uniting Church in Sydney in rainbow colours last week ahead of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras on February 25, 2023. The Rainbow Stairs were later defaced by unidentified men.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses anti-LGBTQI comments, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Not to be fazed by the anti-LGBTQI hate, parishioners repainted the steps in rainbow colours. “And the rainbow is back,” the Church’s out trans Minister Josephine McDonnell Inkpin posted on Twitter.

In footage posted to social media, a Christian woman is seen being harassed and condemned to “damnation” and “hell” by a man behind the camera.

‘Is This Christian?’

*Charlie Bakhos always comes with a content warning* Looks like he took issue with the Uniting Church in Sydney painting their steps rainbow for World Pride, confronting a woman about it and later uploading a video of men painting over it during the night. pic.twitter.com/pInlPLwfhZ — sandee (@sunnysandeel) February 25, 2023

The video was posted to social media by Charlie Bakhos, who runs the Facebook page Christian Lives Matter. It’s however not clear whether Bakhos was the man recording the incident.

The video shows parishioners painting the steps to the church in rainbow colours. The man recording the video approaches an elderly parishioner and asks her, “Are you, are you, is this Christian? What are y’all doing here? Is God for this?”

The woman who remains calm and is all grace throughout the video, responds, “Absolutely. God is for love, for welcome, for hospitality. God is very hospitable towards this.”

‘This Is An Abomination’

Assessing part of the physical damage from today’s hate assault @PittStUniting & making a temporary replacement for the defaced rainbow. We will repaint! all part of our faith community’s decades of experience standing up for justice @SydWorldPride @UnitingChurchAu @UCA_NSWACT pic.twitter.com/7l0kZmgnVk — Josephine McDonnell Inkpin (@blessedimp) February 25, 2023

The man gets more aggressive and demands that she show where the Bible supports same-sex marriages.

“God is love? Of course, he is, but he’s holy too. You believe God is holy, you believe he’s got commandments, and do you believe we should obey them?”

The man continues pestering the woman. “Because God says, if you love me, keep my commandments. But love is not at the expense of truth, is it?… This is an abomination to God. Do you read the Bible? Do you read your Bible?”

The woman responds “God is love” and reminds him that Jesus said “love first”.

“I don’t think these are Christian questions that you’re asking, ” the woman tells him and says she has to get back to painting the steps.

The man continues to rail. “A Christian is a Christ-follower. You’re not really following Christ. Without Christ, you’re going to a devil’s Hell, did you know that? You’re being deceived, man, and I don’t want to be deceived. I’m worried for your soul.”

Social media users praised the woman for her demeanour in how she dealt with the bigot. “Props to the lady for showing kindness and grace when faced with a confrontation like this, she did amazing!,” one Twitter user said.

‘Sydney Remains Full Of Deep Hate’

A second video shows unidentified men damaging the rainbow colours on the steps and painting over them. “F**k the LGBT,” one of the men is heard saying on the camera.

The church and the parishioners were undaunted by the hate at their doorstep.

“Assessing part of the physical damage from today’s hate assault at Pitt St Uniting and making a temporary replacement for the defaced rainbow. We will repaint! all part of our faith community’s decades of experience standing up for justice,” McDonnell said. The rainbow steps were later repainted by parishioners.

“Meeting rising levels of online and in-person hate and hostility at the moment – not surprising as Sydney (and further afield) remains full of deep hate and hurt – for all the positivity of Sydney WorldPride. Queer people of faith are in an interesting space in this,” the Church’s Minister added on Twitter.

Star Observer reached out to NSW Police for comments and will update the story with their response.





