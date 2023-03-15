Liberal Senator Alex Antic Wants Parents, Teachers To Dob In ‘Woke’ Curriculum In Schools

South Australia’s Liberal senator Alex Antic, who has previously targeted drag queens and drag queen storytime, now wants parents, teachers and students to “blow the whistle” on “woke” curriculum being taught in schools.

In a video posted to social media, Antic complained that many schools in SA and across Australia had become “woefully woke”.

As an example, Antic pointed to his speech in the Senate against an SA public school that rewarded students for the correct use of a person’s gender pronouns and acknowledgement of country before class presentations.

Parents Too Scared, Claims Senator

“Some state schools appear to be training our kids in left-wing, identity-politics activism with a false view of Australian history that shames our heritage, and they are bombarded with Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity propaganda,” said the Senator, adding, that many parents did not know about it or were “too scared” to raise the issue.

“Enough is enough. It’s time to bring this ideology into the light so that parents are informed about what is taking place within school walls.”

Antic has asked parents, teachers and students to email him with examples of “what might be called ‘woke’ indoctrination practices in South Australian schools, whether it be curriculum documents, worksheets and class exercises, library books, and any other examples of what you believe is simply inappropriate for children.”

Senator Uses Offensive Slur

Antic has been on somewhat of a “moral crusade” against the ABC, drag performer Courtney Act and drag queen story hour.

In November 2022, Antic used an offensive anti-LGBTQI slur while opposing an ABC show hosted by drag performer Courtney Act. He accused the ABC of “grooming Australian children” over a show that featured Act reading from a children’s book on the show Play School.

Act said she was “really taken aback” at the Senator’s attack and use of the offensive slur.

In February 2023, the Senator at Senate estimates again questioned the ABC over another program Everything’s Gonna Be Okay. Antic claimed that the show with “sexualised content and adult themes” hosted by out gay comic Josh Thomas was broadcast on ABC Kids.

That claim was caught out as false after The Guardian pointed out that the program was shown in the evening and ABC Kids becomes ABC TV Plus and broadcasts adult programs.

Earlier this week, Antic was admonished in Parliament after he called Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky “the little gut in the green shirt”.