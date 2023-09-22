NBL Star Corey Webster Banned For Two Games Over Homophobic Tweet

Basketball Australia handed down a two-game ban to NBL star and Perth Wildcats player Corey Webster over his now-deleted homophobic posts on X, formerly Twitter.

Webster will however not miss out on any regular season games. Wildcats stood down Webster for the pre-season game against Adelaide 36ers on Tuesday, September 19. Isaac Humphries, who plays for the Adelaide 36ers, last year became the only out gay male playing in a top-tier basketball league.

Tuesday’s match counted towards the ban and the second match ban will only be triggered if Webster reoffends and posts any more offensive social media posts.

Homophobic Comments Spark Outrage

Webster posted his now-deleted comments on X on Sunday night. Webster replied to a post that featured an LGBTQI Rainbow Pride flag, with a question: “What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you see this flag?”

He then responded to his own comment with: “Mental Illness”. He deleted the post after social media users called out his homophobic comments.

After screenshots of his offensive comments were shared, Webster posted ‘ ‘PROTECT THE CHILDREN’ and locked his social media account.

Wildcats said it was “disappointed” with Webster’s comments and NBL said the social media posts were “insensitive and harmful”.

BA Cites Remorse Shown By Player

Webster’s apology was released by the Wildcats. “While it certainly wasn’t my intent, I understand the hurt my comments have caused and I am sincerely sorry for this,” Webster said.

Basketball Australia said its integrity unit had investigated the comments. “Basketball Australia’s integrity unit found Webster breached the Basketball Australia Code of Conduct for Elite-Level Participants pertaining to discrimination and vilification following a comment he made on social media,” NBL said in a statement.

BA said it had “noted the remorse shown by Webster, and his commitment to undertake diversity and inclusion training, as well as a donation to charitable organisations.”





