LGBT Advocates Call On NSW Police, Government To Implement Gay Hate Inquiry’s Recommendations

LGBTQI advocates have called on the NSW government and NSW Police force to fully implement the recommendations by a special commission of inquiry into LGBTQI hate crime deaths.

Out gay Sydney MP Alex Greenwich called the commission’s report “sobering” for police and other government agencies.

“I urge them to embrace the opportunity for positive reforms and not excuse the past,” said Greenwich.

Nineteen Recommendations

Earlier this month, Supreme Court Justice John Sackar who headed a special commission of inquiry into anti-LGBTQI hate crime deaths in Sydney and NSW, relesed a comprehensive report with 19 recommendations.

The commission said that NSW Police and in particular its Unsolved Homicide Team had “much to reflect on with respect to their attitudes to hate crimes against the LGBTIQ community and their capacity to solve cold cases more generally.”

The commission looked at around 34 suspected gay and trans hate deaths. It recommended that the NSW Police commissioner order a fresh inquiry into four suspected gay hate deaths of Scott Miller, Paul Rath, Richard Slater, Carl Stockton. The commission also asked the police to consider a reinvestigation into the death of Gerald Cuthbert after receiving information from the FBI.

“My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who were murdered and denied justice because of their sexuality or gender identity. I will do everything I can to make New South Wales a safer place for LGBTIQA+ people,” Greenwich said, adding that the report underlines the need for stronger anti-discrimination laws in the state.

“Discriminatory laws that targeted the LGBTIQ community facilitated an environment where police and others treated us as second-class citizens and denied us justice because of who we love. The sad reality is many of these laws still exist today.”

“LGBTIQ people in New South Wales should be protected in law, and members of parliament can show they take the report seriously by supporting my LGBTIQA+ equality bill when it comes to a vote early next year,” added Greenwich.

Closure And Justice For Families Of Victims

ACON CEO Nicholas Parkhill said that the implementing the report in full would provide much needed closure and justice for the families of the victims and the community.

“The Special Commission has shone an important light on a dark time in NSW’s history and in the process has uncovered new evidence or information relating to a number of cases,” said Parkhill.

“This report is an important document that acknowledges the suffering and trauma many people from sexuality and gender diverse communities in NSW have experienced. It makes clear the steps the NSW Police Force need to undertake to properly address this and ensure that healing and justice can begin. This report highlights the unfinished business for the NSW Police Force in delivering justice for our communities. “

“We are hopeful that the recommendations in this report are adopted in full so that the victims, their loved ones and LGBTQ communities get the answers we deserve,” said Parkhill.

While the report suggested an apology to the community from the police, ACON said it would meaningful when the commission’s recommendations “that materially change practice and increase safety and access to justice” are implemented.

“Ensuring that any acknowledgements of shortcoming are paired with actions that address these failings supports safety and community trust,” said Parkhill, adding, “Across the decades, the attacks committed against sexuality and gender diverse people have left a painful legacy for the loved ones of victims, survivors, their families, and the entire community – all compounded by the slow and inadequate responses to many of these crimes. We will continue to advocate for truth, justice, legislative reform and victim support.”