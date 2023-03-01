NSW Will Outlaw Gay Conversion Therapy, Minister Reiterates At Human Rights Conference

NSW Arts Minister Ben Franklin on Wednesday made a renewed commitment that the Dominic Perrottet government would bring in a law to outlaw so-called gay conversion therapy in the state.

Minister Franklin made the commitment at the opening of the Sydney WorldPride Human Rights Conference.

Franklin’s statement follows similar commitments from Premier Perrottet and Labor opposition leader Chris Minns to enact the law if elected to form the next government. Elections are scheduled to be held in NSW on March 25, 2023.

Religious Exemptions

Both Perrottet and Minns have however reportedly assured religious organisations that the law would not infringe on religious freedom and the right of religious groups and faith-based organisations to preach on sexuality.

Survivor groups have pointed out that much of the harm occurs in religious settings and had asked the NSW government to look at “world-leading” laws banning conversion practices in neighbouring Victoria.

“Whoever forms government must ensure that the legislation ends all practices that seek to change or suppress a person’s sexuality or gender identity in any setting – including health and religious settings – and promote awareness and prevention of harm through a civil response scheme. Criminal penalties must be reserved for situations where injury can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” Sydney-based conversion practice survivor and co-founder of SOGICE Survivors, Chris Csabs, said previously.

Governments Must Be Pushed

Franklin in his speech emphasised the role of civil society in pushing political leaders on human rights issues.

“While my 12-year-old self would be incredibly proud of all that’s been achieved, I know we still have a long way to go. And that’s why again, (forums) such as this conference are so important to push down on us, legislators and opinion leaders, to go even further,” Franklin said, adding, “Governments should be pushed, we must be pushed.”

“As a minister, I know from personal experience that politics can be contentious and that people can have different opinions. But this is where change happens within the contested space.”

“I know it’s a struggle to ensure that all voices of our community are heard, whether they’re lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or from an intersection of different backgrounds. But it is ultimately a struggle which must be held,” Franklin asserted.

Lobby To Include LGBTQI In Census

The Minister further committed to lobbying with the federal government to include the LGBTQI community in the next Census.

“The Australian Census does not properly capture information on sexual orientation or gender identity. Until we are counted, we will remain invisible,” said Franklin.

“I can pledge today that I will continue to fight for our community to be counted and lobby the federal government to have our representation in the census as the government’s plan for the delivery of services, and this would create our future.”

A New Fund For LGBTQI Advocacy In Asia-Pacific

The Australian government was represented at the opening of the conference by Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who joined by video link, and Attorney General Mark Dreyfus.

Wong announced a new Inclusion and Equality fund for LGBTQI advocacy in the Asia-Pacific region, with an initial funding of $3.5 million this year.

“As a first step, it will make an increased contribution to the Global Equality Fund, for emergency assistance to human rights defenders and support to LGBTQIA+ organisations in our region who are working to catalyse change. But this is just the start,” said Wong.

The Minister said that the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade would consult across the region “to identify the areas in which we are best equipped to make a difference.”

“This will inform a dedicated LGBTQIA+ human rights engagement strategy – including bilateral and multilateral diplomacy, development and humanitarian assistance. Because we can’t just take the world as it is – we have to do what we can to shape it for the better, for all of us,” added Wong.





