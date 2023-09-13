September 14 is R U Okay? Day. Running since 2009, this day presents an opportunity for friends, family and others to check in on one another’s mental health. With 8.6 deaths per day in 2022, suicide took more lives than road accidents, doubly so in fact.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses mental; health and suicide, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

The day was started after founder Gavin Larkin’s father, Barry Larkin, took his own life. After seeing the impact it had on his own state of mind and with the memory of what happened to his father, he decided to create his own initiative to promote reaching out to others. Though unfortunately, Gavin passed away after a battle with cancer in 2011 the day continues to help thousands nationwide get the assistance they need.

According to their website, taking time to ask ‘are you ok?’ can make a serious difference to someone’s mental state, and that “genuinely listening with an open mind, we can all help the people in our world feel supported and connected”.

Mental Health And LGBTQI Community

Issues of mental health and suicide are particularly poignant for the LGBTQI community. Internationally, suicide attempts amongst trans people range from 35-50 per cent. Even more alarmingly, according to the American National Institute of Health, roughly 82 per cent of transgender individuals have contemplated taking their own life.

Persistent issues of homophobia and shame both directed at and within gay and bisexual men also make them more likely than their straight counterparts to take their own lives. The same is also true for lesbian and bisexual women. These alarming facts highlight the importance of reaching out and connecting to others within the LGBTQI community and why a day such as R U OK? Day is a fantastic opportunity to do so.

Australia-wide, events associated with R U OK? Day will be held, including many workplace and school-oriented initiatives. The R U OK? website also includes a number of resources for LGBTQI folks looking to seek help, as well as guidance for people looking to reach out to a queer family member or loved one.

In the over ten years this day has been recognised it has become an international sensation and one of the most public faces in mental health campaigning in Australia. So take time today to ask a loved one the all-important question, or go to their website and see how you can host an event.