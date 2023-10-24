Senator Alex Antic Pitches Play On Margaret Court’s Life

South Australian Senator Alex Antic, who recently introduced an anti-trans bill in Parliament, wants a play on the life of Margaret Court, known for her anti-LGBTQI statements.

The Senator made a pitch recently to State Theatre Company South Australia after its acclaimed play Sunshine SuperGirl based on the life of tennis legend Evonne Goolagong.

Regarded as one of the greatest female tennis players of all time with seven Grand Slam singles titles, Wiradjuri woman Goolagong is considered the first Indigenous woman to achieve international sporting fame.

Sunshine Super Girl by Yorta Yorta/ Gunaikurnai playwright Andrea James tracks Goolagong’s life from her child hood in Barellan to tennis greatness. The play stars Ella Ferris as Goolagong and has been critically acclaimed, winning rave reviews.

Pastor Margaret Court

Antic felt another Australian tennis player should have been made into a theatre production. “Despite Ms Goolagong being an incredible tennis player, the record of Reverend Margaret Court stands head and shoulders above all others,” Antic wrote in a post on social media.

The Senator published the letter that he had written to State Theatre Company South Australia in September 2023. “I wrote to the State Theatre Company to see whether they would consider a production based on the incredible life of the greatest tennis player of all time Reverend Margaret Court.”

Besides her tennis laurels, Court is known for being a pastor at Pentecostal Victory Life Centre church and for her rabidly anti-LGBTQI views.

Court’s Anti-LGBTQI Views

Court, in 2017, said that tennis was “full of lesbians” and described transgender children as the work of “the devil”. She targeted Australian tennis player Casey Dellacqua and her partner, saying that their baby with two mothers shouldn’t have been ‘deprived of her father’.

Court has previously compared the LGBTQI community to Hitler, homosexuality as an “abominable sexual practice” and had said she would not fly Qantas over the airline’s support of same-sex marriages.

Court’s has stood by her anti-LGBTQI views. Last week, during a sermon she claimed the minds of gay and trans persons had been taken by the devil.

“I hear things every week… somebody’s decided already they’re not a boy anymore, they’re a girl, or somebody says ‘Hey, I’m going into a gay relationship. Healthy young people. Why – because the devil is after the mind,” Court said in her sermon.

Last month, Antic, along with One Nation’s Malcolm Roberts, UAP’s Ralph Babet and National’s Matt Canavan introduced a private member’s bill in Parliament to ban gender-affirming care for those aged under 18.





