Pride Of Our Footscray: A Community Bar Built On Equality And Versatility 

Pride Of Our Footscray (PRIDE), is a bar/ nightclub created and held together by a diverse community which lies just outside the Melbourne CBD.

Star Observer spoke with CEO of PRIDE, Mat O’Keefe, on the unique community space that has been formed within an old building tucked away in Footscray, Victoria.

200 Part-Owners

PRIDE started as a “concept and philosophy” which O’Keefe and their team invited locals to help develop the project with the intent to “embrace its community and neighbourhood.”

“So many people loved the idea and became involved that we had to become a public company with a board of directors! We were humbled by the interest shown,” says O’Keefe.

With 200 part-owners raising the funds to bring the concept to reality, PRIDE opened its doors in January 2018, pledging “diversity and inclusion” in celebrating queer artistry and supporting the Footscray community.

Advertisements

O’Keefe described the most defining feature of the space is the people that visit, explaining that a part of their ethos is that “all members of our community would be equally welcomed, be (they’re) lesbian, gay, bi, trans, any other shade of the rainbow or straight ally.”

No Place Like PRIDE

“There is no place like PRIDE! And it’s the beautiful mix of people that makes it… That includes the staff, there’s basically a staff member from every letter of LGBTIQA+, and therefore anyone coming in will find someone they can relate to.” Additionally, PRIDE is “dedicated” to the fair payment of their staff and performers, as detailed on their website.

Attracting a wide age group from 18 to 70 with their unique community development and ethos unlike other bars, the support for community fundraisers and talents is representative of PRIDE’s nature.

Events which feature a variety of art forms from poetry to comedy to musical theatre, with fundraisers for local groups, queer groups and charities are significant to the bars ‘community’ concept. “We find guests support PRIDE happily, knowing that PRIDE in turn supports others,” says O’Keefe.

“If you like a show, there’s almost nothing PRIDE doesn’t do” – from drag bingo, tribute acts celebrating icons and renowned TV shows, and queer comedy and poetry, PRIDE continues to be built by recognising the interests of the Footscray community and guests.

O’Keefe says that whether you’re alone or with friends that once you find PRIDE, “you’ll walk into a colourful and friendly space, and you’ll have fun.”

Pride of our Footscray Nightclub & Bar – 1/86-88 Hopkins St, Footscray VIC 3011