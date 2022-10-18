—

New Kids on the Block singer Jonathan Knight took to twitter late at night on October 11 to share a heartfelt message to his followers.

October 11 was National Coming Out day. This day originated in 1988 to commemorate the Washington March for gay and lesbian rights. The human rights campaign says the purpose of this national day is to “promote a safe, inclusive and loving world where LGBTQI people can live truthfully, openly and without fear.”

“On this National Coming Out Day, I head to bed knowing the struggles so many face. My life changed when I was able to live my authentic life! Come out when you feel you’re ready, and know life gets SO MUCH BETTER!! There is so much support and love out there. You are not alone!,” Jonathan said.

The comments from his fans and twitter users were filled with overwhelming praise for Jonathan Knight and his active role in being an LGBTQI role model. Many people shared their experiences with coming out, and how people like Jonathan helped them do it.

“I am a proud ally and mama bear to a queer 14 year old who without people like you would not be able to live as freely as they do with still hurdles to knock down which hopefully in their lifetime will happen as it has in yours. Thank you Jon!” one parent commented.

Accidentally Outed In 2011 By Ex-Girlfriend

Jonathan was accidentally outed in 2011, when his ex-girlfriend Tiffany, another 80’s pop star, spoke on live TV thinking there was something wrong with her if she turned him gay.

This caused controversy within the LGTBQI community and the media before Jonathan made a public statement, saying that there were no hard feelings, and he wasn’t outed as he had already been out to his family and friends for years.

Progressively, over the years, he has become more and more outspoken in the media, showing his support for the US legalising gay marriages in 2015. He has also spoken out about how much he struggled being closeted while he was in the band. “Back then there was such a stigma that I couldn’t even tell my best friend.”

In August 2022, Jonathan confirmed that he had got secretly married to his boyfriend Harley Rodriguez. The couple have been together since 2008 and had participated on The Amazing Race together in 2015.











