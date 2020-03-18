—

The Australian Government has revised its previous ban on gatherings of 500 people or more down to a limit of 100 people at any indoor event.

This new restriction will impact many more businesses and organisations, adding to the thousands who have already been sidelined due to the coronavirus (COVID -19) bans.

Darlinghurst Theatre’s Eternity Playhouse has a seating capacity of 200 and had, until today, planned to go ahead with the much awaited performance of A Chorus Line, featuring Tim Draxl. Only yesterday they posted this confirmation to ticket-holders:

Our theatre is a 200-seat venue and is not affected by the Government ban on gatherings of over 500 people. Out of an abundance of caution and care, we’ve stepped up our venue cleaning procedures. The auditorium is thoroughly cleaned following each show, including wipe down of high-touch surfaces like armrests and handrails with a hospital-grade disinfectant. Bathrooms, bar and dining areas are also cleaned at regular intervals before, during and after each performance. The current advice from the various health authorities is that good hygiene, including hand washing, is the best form of prevention. Hand sanitiser is also provided for use throughout the venue.

But one day before opening night, they advised all tickets-holders that due to the new ban, they were forced to cancel the show.

Like many small theatres and arts organisations, Darlinghurst Theatre only receives a very small amount of government funding and is appealing to the public to help sustain it through this down time.

An updated statement on its website has been posted on its website:

We’re asking you to donate the cost of your ticket in lieu of a refund. We are making this plea so that we have the chance to continue providing professional employment for artists, and to continue our work in the Sydney arts sector for years to come. DTC as a registered charity can provide you with a tax receipt. Please contact theatre@darlinghursttheatre.com.

If you can donate beyond the cost of your ticket – you will be forever remembered as contributing to keeping our company alive. All donations will assist us in supporting our artists and keeping the doors of DTC open.

The future of the shows you love is at risk. Will you help us survive?

Visit Darlinghurst Theatre website if you’d like to donate.