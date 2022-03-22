—

NSW MP Gareth Ward was charged on March 22, 2022, with historic sexual avuse of a man and a teenage boy. Image: Facebook

Former Liberal minister and Independent NSW member of Parliament Gareth Ward (40) was on Tuesday charged over alleged historic allegations of sexual abuse of a man and a teenage boy.

Ward, member for Kiama, attended Oak Flats Police Station on Tuesday. The NSW police charged him “with three counts of assault with act of indecency, and one count each of sexual intercourse without consent and common assault”.

The police case is that Ward allegedly indecently assaulted a 17-year-old teenage boy at Meroo Meadow in February 2013, and sexually abused a 27-year-old man in Sydney in September 2015.

‘I Am Innocent’, Claims MP

In a statement, Ward said, “I am innocent and I intend to prove it. I have instructed my lawyers to use every available procedural avenue to bring this matter to trial as quickly as possible.”

“There is much more I would like to say but on the strict advice of my lawyers and out of respect for our system of justice, I will not be making any further comment at this time,” Ward added.

NSW Premier issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon that he wants Ward to resign from the Parliament.

“While Mr Ward is entitled to the presumption of innocence, as any citizen is, the standards expected of an elected member of parliament are not compatible with the seriousness of the charges he is facing,” Perrottet said.

Strike Force Condello

In May 2021, the NSW Police had said that they were investigating a “39-year-old man” who was reported to be a member of NSW parliament. Last year, detectives from the State Crime Command’s Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad had established ‘Strike Force Condello’ to investigate allegations of sexual violence.

Ward who was then the Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services identified himself as the person who was being investigated. He resigned from the government and moved to the crossbench.

Ward has been a member of the NSW Legislative Assembly for over a decade. Prior to 2011, the seat was held by former Labor MP David Campbell. Campbell, who was the Transport and Roads minister, resigned from the cabinet in 2010 after Channel Seven broadcast video footage of him leaving a gay sauna in Sydney. Campbell did not seek re-election and Ward won the seat in 2011.