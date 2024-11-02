NSW Police Firearms Review Urges Changes After Deaths Of Jesse And Luke

The NSW Police Force have released the findings of an internal review recommending real-time digital tracking of police firearms, aiming to prevent future misuse and address public safety concerns.

The review, launched in February 2024, follows the tragic deaths of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, allegedly at the hands of former Senior Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon.

The review was commissioned after Lamarre-Condon allegedly took a police-issued handgun home three days before it was reportedly used in the fatal incident at a Paddington residence.

NSW Police release details of review

NSW Police state that the firearm was checked out from Miranda police station on February 16, intended for use at a Sydney protest.

However, it remains unclear if Mr Lamarre-Condon was on duty at the event.

Prompted by this incident, Police Commissioner Karen Webb requested Victoria Police to conduct an independent assessment of NSW Police firearm protocols. This decision came amidst growing concerns over potential gaps in weapon tracking and storage procedures within the force.

In a statement this week, Commissioner Webb highlighted the importance of external insights. “While the work is not yet complete, I am confident the review and its recommendations represent a clear path for improvement in this area,” she said.

“It was particularly important to gain the insight and expertise of Victoria Police and other external partners to ensure we implement best practice going forward.”

The review, led by Deputy Commissioner Peter Thurtell APM, involved consultation with both internal and external stakeholders, resulting in several key recommendations.

These include the establishment of an “arms and appointments manual” to provide definitive guidelines for the approval and transport of firearms away from police stations.

Additionally, the report emphasises the need for a digital firearms movement register, enabling real-time monitoring of police-issued weapons.

The NSW Police Force is now focused on implementing these measures, with Commissioner Webb confirming that efforts are “ongoing.”

She emphasised that while the revised procedures would increase security, there are limitations to any system. “There will be no process or system that is 100 per cent foolproof,” she stated.

“What we are doing is ensuring the procedures are in place to mitigate [risk].”