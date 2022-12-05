—

A special commission inquiring into anti-LGBTQI hate crimes in Sydney and NSW has rejected as “offensive” the NSW Police’s claims that the inquiry had resulted in its day-to-day operations and investigations into 12 homicides being stalled.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses anti-LGBTQI hate crimes, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Monday was the first day that NSW police officers were called to give their oral evidence before the commission, which is conducting a judicial inquiry into unsolved anti-LGBTQI hate crime deaths that occurred in Sydney and NSW between 1970 and 2010.

NSW Police Objections ‘Surprising’

However, before the first officer could be heard, Mark Tedeschi, counsel for NSW Police, raised two objections. Tedeschi said that the commission could take into account the Strike Force Parabell report, but could not analyse or review the sufficiency or adequacy of the earlier reports. The counsel also raised objections to case summaries of Task Force Parabell being made public.

Task Force Parable had inquired into around 88 unsolved deaths in NSW between 1976 and 2000. Its report had classified around 23 deaths as unsolved anti-LGBTQI hate crime deaths.

Counsel assisting, Peter Gray said the NSW police’s objections at this stage were “surprising” and “late”. Gray pointed out that the special commission was tasked with submitting its final report by June 30, 2023, and there had already been delays by the police in submitting documents.

Police Claims Unacceptable, says Commission

The Commission referred to two letters written by the NSW police, the last one being on December 5, days before officers were to appear before the inquiry.

The letter claimed that the work of its Unsolved Homicide Unit was affected as 11 officers were busy responding to the summons and compiling information and documents for the inquiry. The police said it had submitted around 77,000 electronic files and 220 boxes of archived materials.

Supreme Court Justice John Sackar, who is heading the inquiry, slammed the police over its claims of its resources being diverted.

“If in truth, the resources of the New South Wales Police were so slim, or unappreciated in terms of the quantum, you should have come to me sooner. You should have asked for time. But to accuse this commission of either wittingly or even unwittingly, deliberately interrupting the proper police work in relation to unsolved homicides is frankly, unacceptable. If it’s intended to put pressure on this commission, it’s not going to work. If it’s intended to be offensive, it worked, because it is offensive,” said Justice Sackar.

The terms of the commission were framed in April 2022, Justice Sackar pointed out, adding that the NSW police, as the investigating agency, was the “repository” of all documents and information with regard to the unsolved cases. No objections were raised when the summons was issued, and no plea for additional time was sought, the commission said.

Justice Sackar reserved the order on the NSW police’s objections and is expected to deliver the judgement on the issue on Tuesday.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

