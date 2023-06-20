NYC Pride In Melbourne

Brand new venue Beans has been chocker-block with special events, and this coming Saturday is no exception! Celebrating New York City Pride, where pride began, Beans will be hosting drag performer extraordinaire and phenomenal costume designer Babydoll. New York may be watching Christina Aguilera headline the 53-year-young Pride Parade, but we’ll be saving our flights and accommodation and celebrating with local talent!

When: June 24, 2023, 2 pm-1 am.

Where: Beans Bar, 325 Smith Street, Fitzroy

Tickets: $17.19-$22.49 includes a free drink on arrival

Accessibility: Beans Bar is a dedicated neurodivergent-friendly venue, the venue has a step-on entry but has a ramp, and currently does not have wheelchair-accessible toilets.