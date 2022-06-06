—

Republicans in Ohio passed a bill, 56 to 28, that would not only ban transgender women from high school and university sport. It would also institute a “verification process” in order to enforce the ban.

The ‘Save Women’s Sports Act,’ or House Bill 61 was added as a substitute bill, to House Bill 151 which would revise the State’s Teacher Residency Program.

Advertisement

It also bans “individuals of the male sex to participate on athletic teams or in athletic competitions designated only for participants of the female sex.”

Includes a ‘Verification Process’

According to the text of the bill, “If anyone questions an athlete’s biological sex, regardless of gender identification, the athlete would have to present a signed doctor’s note indicating the student’s sex via:

“The participant’s internal and external reproductive anatomy, the participant’s normal endogenously produced levels of testosterone, an analysis of the participant’s genetic makeup.”

As I was saying… The Ohio Republicans passed a bill last night requiring internal and external genital inspections of children in order to play sports. I (and all of my other Democrat colleagues) voted NO. Full bill below. https://t.co/xMIo2NCNl5 — Rep. Beth Liston (@Liston4Ohio) June 2, 2022

Legislative policy director for Equality Ohio Maria Bruno, in response, said, “I know that there are a lot of folks in the LGBTQ community who are sitting there asking themselves, ‘What did I do to them? because they keep coming after me’ and I can’t blame them for having that perspective. But the answer is nothing, just existing.”

The Bill now moves onto the Ohio Senate.