—

UK Olympic Runner Dame Kelly Holmes has come out as a lesbian during an interview with the Sunday Mirror.

After keeping her sexuality a secret for 34 years, Holmes said that she “finally feels free.”



Advertisement

“Sometimes I cry with relief. The moment this comes out, I’m essentially getting rid of that fear.”

Holmes said that she suspected she might be gay when after she joined Women’s Royal Army Corps and a female soldier kissed her.

Holmes said, “I realised I must be gay then, because it felt good. It felt more natural, I felt comfortable.”

The news of Holmes coming out has been celebrated on social media.

Advertisement

“Kelly’s story shows that overcoming stigma to live proudly and authentically can take decades, and at huge personal cost.

“We need to fight prejudice at every corner so that all LGBTQ+ people are free to be.”

Congratulations to Dame Kelly Holmes on coming out as gay. 🏳️‍🌈 Kelly's story shows that overcoming stigma to live proudly and authentically can take decades, and at huge personal cost. We need to fight prejudice at every corner so that all LGBTQ+ people are free to be. — Stonewall (@stonewalluk) June 19, 2022

The news has also called attention to Holmes’s past trans-exclusionary comments.

Scott Cuthbertson from Equality Network Scotland tweeted, “I welcome Dame Kelly Holmes being able to live her truth without fear, I truly hope it gives her a new perspective on trans people wanting to live theirs.”

I welcome Dame Kelly Holmes being able to live her truth without fear, I truly hope it gives her a new perspective on trans people wanting to live theirs. https://t.co/4ZKSq74TWE — Scott Cuthbertson (@ScotCuthbertson) June 19, 2022