Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender state senator in US history, will headline a panel at the upcoming 11th Health In Difference conference and the 5th LGBTI Ageing and Aged Care conference. The two conferences, organised by LGBTIQ+ Health Australia (LHA), formerly the National LGBTI Health Alliance, are to be held online over three consecutive Fridays, on April 16, 23 and 30, 2021.

The pre-recorded panel on Thursday April 22 will feature Sarah McBride, New Zealand Member of Parliament Louisa Wall, Ireland-based drag queen and gay rights activist Dr Rory O’Neill (Panti Bliss), Associate Director of Policy and Research, Stonewall, Eloise Stonbourgh and will be chaired by well known Australian Radio and TV broadcaster Julie McCrossin.

The organisers said that the panel will discuss “global events, COVID-19, LGBTIQ+ rights and wedge politics”.

“The conference programs are very strong and there are interesting satellite sessions as well as interactive online spaces. We encourage everyone working in LGBTIQ+ health and wellbeing, and LGBTI ageing and aged care to join us,” Nicky Bath added.

The other speakers at the conferences include: Mon Schafter, Walkley Award winning journalist, who will chair Health In Difference, Christine Morgan, CEO, National Mental Health Commission, will open Health In Difference, Hon Michael Kirby AC CMG, will open the Ageing and Aged Care Conference and Dr Clara Tuck Meng Soo, GP, RACGP, will close the Ageing and Aged Care Conference.

Check the conferences’ websites for more details: www.healthindifference.org & http://www.lgbtiageingconference.com.au/