Young Australian actor and musician Nicholas Hamilton has urged his one million fans on social media to get vaccinated after catching Covid himself. Hamilton had got vaccinated after he returned to Los Angeles from Australia and just two weeks before he got infected.

Hamilton, was born and raised in Byron Bay and starred in the 2017 remake of Stephen King’s It and its 2019 sequel as cruel bully Henry Bowers. He also starred in the 2016 Viggo Mortensen starrer Captain Fantastic.

The actor was in Australia for promotional commitments and to spend his 21st birthday with family. He returned to Los Angeles in July and got infected with the dreaded Delta variant of the virus two weeks after getting vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (which requires just one dose).

He took time out of his busy schedule of movie making and musical compositions to speak to the Star Observer via email about his recent diagnosis and recovery process.

“It was a rough couple of days, but it was only a couple of days thanks to the vaccine. Very grateful that I was able to get it when I got back to LA at the start of July, it’s just a shame that it didn’t stop me from getting it at all. Nevertheless, I’m back at full health now and spending as much time in the Los Angeles sun as possible.”

In a post on Twitter, Hamilton told his fans that at the peak of his infection he “couldn’t take my head off my pillow.” Hamilton revealed that his doctor had told him that “if I wasn’t vaccinated at all I might have been hospitalised because of my ‘massive viral load’.”

Nic’s plea for fans to get the jab

Nic also spoke about the reaction from his fans about his post on social media pleading with his fan base to go and get vaccinated. Some apparently didn’t take kindly to his message, though the response was largely positive.

“There was always going to be negativity surrounding it. It’s no secret that some people are hesitant to get the vaccine or are straight up never going to get it for one reason or another. I was glad to see that the post was met with majority positive responses. People wishing me well and saying that they’d gotten the vaccine.

I even saw a TikTok from a young girl who said she got the vaccine as a result of my post. Not patting myself on the back there at all, just grateful to see that most people are seemingly willing to get the vaccine and protect themselves and the people around them.”

Besides his successful run in one of the biggest and most successful horror films of all time, Hamilton got off to a great start in his acting career with his first feature film role playing Nicole Kidman and Joseph Fiennes’ son in the film Strangerland.

He readily acknowledges his luck so far when it comes to landing these plums roles with amazing titans of the industry.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky to have an acting career that’s allowed me to live in LA for the past two and a half years, with a small three month break back in Australia starting in April of this year. I’m doing what I love to do and somehow getting paid to do it, which I assume is most people’s dream”

ur so welcome pic.twitter.com/oihg95Bats — Nicholas Hamilton (@Nic_Hamilton) July 18, 2021

Nicholas Hamilton Is Multi-Skilled

In addition to the impressive screen time, he is also a budding musician, a side venture which started with him releasing covers on Instagram, garnering over 100k views on each, which then compelled him to start writing his own music.

“Music’s been in my blood for years. Ever since I was a kid I’ve been singing at people’s faces, no doubt annoying the hell out of them, until I eventually got better and better, and got to the point where I’m comfortable enough to release some of the songs I’ve been writing over the past three years.”

Already working with producers who’ve produced music for artists like Sia and Sting, Hamilton readily acknowledges that his successful acting career has helped grease the wheels a bit to get his music career flourishing.

“As for being able to work with incredible producers and co-writers, my acting career has lent a hand to that to a massive extent. I’m super lucky to have a name that’s known enough to be afforded the opportunity to work with insanely talented people, and to get in rooms I could’ve only dreamed of as a ground-up indie artist. I work my ass off once I’m in those rooms, to prove my actual talent, rather than using my name throughout, but I’m massively lucky to be getting in the rooms in the first place.”

been waiting for this account to tweet my name for so so long. bit of a dream come true 🥰 https://t.co/krRBQsMrG1 — Nicholas Hamilton (@Nic_Hamilton) July 26, 2021

Coming Out As Gay May Be Getting Easier

Hamilton identifies as a cis gendered gay man and his self proclaimed “boring coming out story” indicates that perhaps it’s easier than ever for the younger generation to “come out” as gay and share who they are with the world.

This, unfortunately, doesn’t appear to be the case for transgender people, with one of Mark Latham’s cruel upcoming bills attempting to change laws around allowing Transgender children to access support at school, proving that other parts of the LGBTQI community still has a ways to go to enjoy similar recognition and acceptance.

As Hamilton said in an interview with Stay Vibrant, “I’m incredibly lucky to have quite a boring coming out story. My mum and dad found out on the same day, and were both widely accepting of me and who I am, and the rest of my family and friends followed.

Do you know what will be released in a few days?

That's right! @Nic_Hamilton's EP 🤩🎶🎉… (finally 🙌) August 13 is coming now, please!🙏 Pre-save it here ⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/bmWcLepCki — ── 🍒༄ˎˊ˗ 𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐨𝐦𝐛 (@hesunflower01) August 3, 2021

If someone wanted to know if I was gay, a quick google search would confirm their assumptions, and I think that’s enough.”

Collaboration is everywhere in the music industry right now and Hamilton has a list of artists he wouldn’t mind being in the same room with, recognising that working with the best can only make us better.

“I’ve had a list for a while, that doesn’t feel like it changes very often. The big hitters I’ve wanted to work with for years are Lewis Capaldi, Aloe Blacc, Harry Styles, Julia Michaels, etc. Yebba floats in every now and again, as does Lil Nas X lmao. I just love being in rooms with people I respect and that are way more talented than me, it brings out the better artist in me.”

Nicholas Hamilton’s first EP Pretty Young will be out on August 13, 2021.