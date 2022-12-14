—

John Paul Kesseler was the victim of a homophobic attack in Birmingham on October 10, 2021.

Rob and Patrick, a gay couple in their 30s, were subjected to homophobic abuse by a group of men, viscously attacked with bottles and left covered in blood in Birmingham’s gay village in August 2020.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses homophobic attacks, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

In October 2021, John-Paul Kesseler was walking hand-in-hand with another man in the gay village when an assailant attacked the couple with a wooden pole.

Earlier this year in January, a woman was arrested after hurling homophobic abuse and attacking a police officer, which left the officer with fractured ribs. In June 2022, a group of men shouted homophobic abuse at a couple in the gay village and pushed them.

People Were Worried About Hate Crime In Gay Village

“This is in response to concerns raised by the LGBTQ+ community around their safety moving between venues,” the West Midlands Police said in a statement.

The police said that the patrols were set up in response to community feedback to a survey during Pride on ways to make the city’s gay village safer for LGBTQI people.

The police said that a team of volunteers made up of local people will patrol the areas around Hurst Street. “They will report any crimes, antisocial or suspicious behaviour they see to our officers, Southside street wardens or bar security teams.”

