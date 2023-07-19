PM Rishi Sunak Apologises To LGBT Veterans For UK’s Gay Military Ban

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologised in Parliament for the UK’s “appalling” treatment of LGBT veterans who were sacked or forced to resign from the military for being gay.

“Many endured the most horrific sexual abuse and violence, homophobic bullying and harassment all while bravely serving this country,” Sunak told MPs.

Catherine (Cat) Dixon, Vice Chair of Stonewall and army veteran was one of those who had suffered because of the ban.

“Today’s apology and announcements are an important step to achieving justice for those LGBTQ+ people who served in HM Armed Forces and like me, experienced shame, humiliation and a ruined military career because of our sexuality,” Dixon said in a statement.

“Many were imprisoned, experienced corrective violence, and lived with the stain of criminal convictions because of who they loved and which left some homeless and many unable to work.”

Gay Military Ban Lifted In 2000

LGBTQI advocacy group Stonewall UK played an important role in overturning the country’s gay military ban, which was finally lifted in 2000.

“Stonewall is proud to have played a key role in overturning the ban in the courts which was finally lifted in 2000, to have worked with HM Armed Forces over the years to support their journey to being LGBTQ+ inclusive employers, and in ensuring that LGBTQ+ veterans received today’s apology and where needed support,” said Dixon.

The organisation also thanked LGBT veterans who had spoken to the independent review headed by Britain’s first out gay judge Lord Terence Etherton.

The government-commissioned study found that as recently as the 1990s, soldiers who came out or were outed were referred to doctors for so-called conversion therapy to “cure” them of their homosexuality.

UK Military Used Electric Shock ‘Treatment’ On Gay Soldiers: Report

The review received around 1,145 anonymous submissions that revealed gay military personnel were subjected to barbaric practices between 1967 and 2000. This included sexual assault, blackmail, and the use of electric shock “treatment”.

“I would like to thank all who spoke out and contributed to the independent review, Lord Etherton and Fighting with Pride for their steadfast resolution to ensuring justice is done,” said Dixon.

The UK decriminalised homosexuality in 1967, but LGBTQI people were banned from openly serving in the military for another three decades. In 2017, the government issued a general pardon for thousands of men who were convicted under the UK’s sodomy laws.

The review made around 49 recommendations, including an apology, compensation for affected veterans and restoration of models that the LGBT veterans had handed back after they were dismissed or discharged.





