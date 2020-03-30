—

A transgender woman was brutally attacked and left unconscious by 15-20 men who then fled the scene on the Northern Beaches.

Police are seeking information about the group of men involved in the attack on Friday 20 March just after 8:30pm at the Dee Why surf lifesaving club carpark.

The 31-year-old woman, who had been living in her vehicle at the time, was verbally abused by three men before the group assaulted her and fled the scene.

As inquiries into the incident continue, anyone who may have information are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Dee Why Police Station (02) 9971 3399.

ACON urges anyone who has experienced abuse, harassment and violence, and in need of counselling and support, to please contact ACON and find out more information here.