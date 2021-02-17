—

The shortage of PrEP that had hit pharmacies in Sydney and Melbourne has been addressed with Mylan PrEP stocks shipped to wholesalers according to ACON.

“ACON is aware that there have been recent issues with the supply of PrEP in Australia resulting from a product recall from one of the manufacturers, Mylan,” Matthew Vaughan, ACON Acting Director, HIV & Sexual Health said in a statement to Star Observer.

“ACON is also aware that Mylan has been working towards addressing the issue. We understand stock has been shipped from Mylan to wholesalers, and that supply lines have resumed,” said Vaughan.

ACON said it expects the shortages to be addressed within a week, which will also see Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration modifying its medicine shortages notification for PrEP.

“We also understand they are taking receipt of further stock and that, within a week, most of the shortage will be addressed at which time the Medicine Shortages Notification on the TGA website will be updated to ‘resolved’,” added Vaughan.

Meanwhile, the organisation has advised that if anyone is experiencing difficulties in accessing PrEP, they can contact ACON so they are made aware and can provide assistance. ACON can be contacted on (02) 9206 2000 or via their website at www.acon.org.au.

TGA Notified PrEP Shortages

TGA on its website had listed PrEP shortages as current and anticipated for all three generic versions available through the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme. The patient impact is “medium” according to the TGA.

According to the TGA, “an unregistered product has been approved for supply under Section 19A. Link Medical Products Pty Ltd can be contacted on 1800 181 060 for further information on supply.”

The shortages were reported after the recall of batches of Tenofovir Disoproxil Emtricitabine Mylan 300/200 pills in December 2020. The recall was over apprehension that split tablets would lead to ineffective dosage.

Anyone who is having trouble accessing PrEP because of any shortage, lockdowns, or distance for a dispensing pharmacy – you can contact PAN (PrEPaccessNOW) via pan.org.au or head to PrEP’D For Change prepdforchange.com

HealthSmart Pharmacy fills scripts and and ships nationally. They are affiliated with Prepped Smart & Healthy which will subsidise the cost.