The cultural phenomenon of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is a gift that just keeps on giving. It’s latest iteration is the musical version’s latest outing, playing at The Concourse, Chatswood on Sydney’s North Shore from May 15 to 30 and being lovingly recreated by the award winning community theatre group, the Willoughby Theatre Company (WTC).

WTC has the honour of being the first community theatre company in NSW to have the rights to perform this Australian musical which had toured the globe, playing in over 135 cities in 29 countries since it debuted in Sydney in 2006 and they’re excited to be bringing the full production, including the most iconic pink character, to Chatswood.

From the WTC media release, “At the heart of the show’s design is the big pink bus. It’s a showstopping set piece that has had audiences internationally cheering as it makes its grand entrance, and this production is set to bring the iconic moment to life in a fresh and stunning way.”

Award winning designer joins Priscilla in Chatswood

Director Adam Haynes talks about engaging award winning Queensland designer Josh Mcintosh to develop and build the bus.

“We are so fortunate to have someone of Josh’s experience, talent and expertise to work with us to bring this show to life.

“We can’t wait for audiences to see his spectacular designs, including the bus which we know will create an impact from the moment it arrives on the Concourse stage.

“Along with the bus we have some eye popping and colourful over the top costumes to deliver the outrageous elements of this show that helped make the show a smash hit success across the world.”

Starring in the production as Bernadette is Glenn Morris and those are some huge heels to fill with the likes of Terrance Stamp playing the character in the movie and Tony Sheldon originating the role in Sydney and also playing Bernadette on the West End in London AND on Broadway, but he’s relishing the challenge,

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to play such a well loved and iconic role from stage and screen. To be part of such a heartfelt, but hilarious story that means so much to so many people is a career defining moment. I can’t wait to put on the heels, tuck things away and head to the outback next month.”

Priscilla has huge cultural impact

The movie that the musical is based on, The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert has been a touchstone of cultural reference for not only Australian culture but also drag culture worldwide. It not only inspired the creation of an award winning musical, which won every costume category award it has been nominated for including a Tony and a Drama Desk award (and an Oscar for the original movie’s costumes too) it also inspired fans around the world and even a festival in Alice Springs, FABalice, which started in 2018.

Willoughby Theatre Company’s production of Priscilla Queen of the Desert: The Musical plays at The Concourse, Chatswood (NSW) from May 15 – 30. Visit www.willoughbytheatreco.com.au for booking details.