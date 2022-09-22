—

Parties, proms and meditation practice are on the menu in Queer Sydney this week, making for an incredibly diverse array of things to do and see this weekend and beyond.

Party In Chinatown’s Abandoned Cinema

Fifteen years after its closure, Chinatown’s Harbour City Twin Cinema is being revived by month-long festival Pleasures Playhouse. Starting Thursday, three consecutive parties are to be thrown each night, but only Friday’s show starring a DJ set by Kiwi duo Broods with special appearances by Big Wett and Heaps Gay DJs has tickets still available.

Pleasures Playhouse runs until October 31st with a wide range of exciting and queer-inclusive events to come. Going to one of its inaugural parties would be a great way to kickstart the long weekend.

When: Friday 23rd September, 8pm

Where: Pleasures Playhouse, 6-12 Harbour St Sydney

Tickets: $25

BiCONIC’s Queer Prom

Bi+ Visibility Day is this Friday, and to celebrate Australian organisation BiCONIC is hosting a Queer Prom that celebrates those who fall under the bi+ banner and the broader LGBTIQ+ community. Make sure to dress up so you’re photo ready to take awkward prom photos!

Hosted by Bree Mountain and Flynn Baker, the prom is also supported by live performances from Penelope, Karlee Misi and Demon Derrierie. Final release tickets are currently on sale and there will be some at the door – the best way to make it to this all-inclusive prom is to book now.

When: Friday 23rd September, 9pm

Where: Kent St. Hotel, 347 Kent Street

Tickets: $32.74-$48.56

Swagger Sydney Travels Back To The 90s

In The Dark and Swagger Party are back with another installment of Swagger Sydney at the Imperial Erskineville, this time with a 90s throwback night celebrating the best of hip hop and RnB.

Appropriate praise will be given to some of the best songs of the 90s, be they the genius behind Destiny’s Child, TLC or Missy Elliott. Paired with the Imperial’s penchant for great food and drinks, there’s no better time or place to flex unparalleled musical knowledge of the late 20th century.

When: Saturday 24th September

Where: The Imperial Erskineville, 35 Erskineville Rd, Erskineville

Tickets: $20

Relax With A Queer Meditation Group

It’s no secret – life can be a lot sometimes. If you’ve been feeling particularly stressed, there’s a weekly guided meditation group for queer people in Darlinghurst you can attend.

Starting with three minutes of silence and forty-five minutes of guided meditation, this event is welcoming of both meditation pros, amateurs and newcomers. Dinner at the Lord Roberts Hotel after is optional, while just attending the meditation is totally free.

When: Every Monday

Where: Darlinghurst Community Space, 277 Bourke St, Darlinghurst

Tickets: Free, book here

Soda Factory’s Live ABBA tribute

If you’ve felt the dancing queen within you has been a bit suppressed lately, you’re in luck – The Soda Factory in Surry Hills is dedicating an entire night and early morning to the pop legends. Tribute band Fabba will be in attendance to sing the greatest hits, with plans for the tribute to continue until the next day’s breakfast.

Additionally, The Soda Factory is sporting $12 Voulez-Vous cocktails and two rounds of happy hour throughout the night, on top of specially curated meals and a prize for whoever is best dressed.

When: Thursday 29th September, 5pm til late

Where: The Soda Factory, 16 Wentworth Ave, Surry Hills

Tickets: Bookings encouraged, but walk-ins welcome