—

In a harrowing story from Atlanta, a woman and her dog have been brutally murdered while out exercising. The 40 year old victim Katherine Janness, has been remembered by her fiancée Emma Clark as the “the love of her life’. The Atlanta Police department has announced a reward of $10,000 for information about the murder.

Janness had told her fiancée, that she would be going out for a short walk on Tuesday evening. When she didn’t return for a number of hours, Clark tracked Janness’s mobile only to find her body, along with their dog’s, in nearby Piedmont Park.

“She was the most intelligent, kind, humble, and beautiful person I have ever known. I wanted to spend every second with her. Today I lost the love of my life and my baby boy. It was tragic” Clark wrote on Facebook.

“My heart is so very broken; my world will never be the same. Thank you to everyone who has reached out. It is truly appreciated.”

Advertisement

Last Seen At Rainbow Crossing

Atlanta Police Department have described how in a “gruesome” scene Janness’s body had been stabbed multiple times with her face disfigured in the attack.

APD needs your help solving a homicide that occurred on July 28, 2021 at Piedmont Park. The woman & her dog were both killed inside the park. A $10k reward is being offered for info. Contact @StopCrimeATL at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or call the APD Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235. pic.twitter.com/iDsL4yflMd — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) July 28, 2021

Janness was last seen at a nearby rainbow crossing close to her home with police having released a surveillance photo of Janness walking her dog at the crossing in hopes it may help the investigation.

Advertisement

Police have now put forward a $10,000 reward for information pertaining to the horrific crime and investigators are also asking anyone with surveillance video in the area to share it with police.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also assisting Atlanta police in the probe, F.B.I. spokesperson Kevin Rowson confirmed on Thursday.

Janness had worked as a bartender for nearly a decade at Campagnolo, an Italian restaurant and bar on Piedmont Avenue, close to where her body was found. One of her regular customers told CBS that, “She was a very sweet person, a little geeky. It’s really shocking that something like this would happen to somebody who was such a sweet and just kind soul.”

“She routinely walked her dog late at night because she typically worked the night shift. I think maybe she had a sense the park was safer than it is, especially now with everything that’s going on.”

On Wednesday, mourners were seen leaving flowers, as well as dog treats, near the park entrance where her body was found. A fundraising page to help her family with the costs related to her death has so far has raised more than $40,000.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.