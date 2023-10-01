Queers For Yes: Community Shows Support For The Upcoming Indigenous Voice Referendum

Queer activists have gathered in Sydney over the weekend, in solidarity and support for ‘Yes’ vote apart of the upcoming Indigenous Voice to Parliament Referendum.

On Saturday night, the Queers for Yes event was held in Newtown’s Pride Square. Organised by Inner West for Yes, speakers and performers encouraged crowds to speak out in support of the upcoming referendum.

Shared experiences

Speaking to Star Observer, Inner West for Yes organiser Mai Kanhukamwe discussed the significance of queer communities collectively supporting First Nations communities.

“This event [is] really important to me because us as queer people have been through a referendum already. I know for me, my friends and peers, it was actually really bad for our mental health, not being sure if it was gonna get through was just terrifying,” says Kanhukamwe.

Referencing the 2017 Marriage Equality Vote, Kanhukamwe explains there are shared experiences between the communities surrounding current political and social debates.

“We want them to know that we have their back as well and we’re saying ‘yes’ for them,” Kanhukamwe explains.

“Our Mob, Our Way”

Joining the event, CEO of BlaQ Aboriginal Corporation Shane Sturgiss discussed how the Voice to Parliament would significantly uplift First Nation’s communities.

“For too long [Indigenous communities] have been underestimated, under appreciated, pushed away and pushed down,” said Sturgiss.

“We have not been recognised for… what we can contribute to this country, and for what we have contributed to this country for tens of thousands of years.”

Sturgiss noted the Voice would provide opportunities for Indigenous communities to address the gap. He pointed out that only three out of the seventeen socioeconomic targets have been achieved by governments over the years, with many of the targets worsening.

“An Aboriginal Voice to Parliament to say what matters to us, how it relates to us, and how we should work with our mob, our way,” Sturgiss explained.

“It’s been a long road to come to where we are today, so it’s not just our rainbow mop that we need, we need all of our allies.”

Allyship

Inner West Councillor, Jessica D’Arienzo, spoke at the event on the significance of queer allyship through this vote.

D’Arienzo recalled on the similar debates which lead up to the 2017 Marriage Equality Vote, and how “incredibly unfair” people were in voting and discussing the vote.

“I know, and I’m perfectly aware, that the Australian referendum, is quite a distressing time for our First Nations communities,” she acknowledged.

“When you open up to the entire nation, your life and your future, and you give that to someone, you give that power to someone to make that decision. It’s really distressing, and our community, we know it, we have been through it,” said D’Arienzo.

She further encouraged people to start having discussions on the upcoming vote, and the help steer people away from circling disinformation.

“When you have the conversation with someone calmly, you’re able to persuade them to do the right thing. They should be doing the right thing.”

“We need to win this referendum. We need to be supporting our first nations communities. We need to be voting ‘Yes,'” said D’Arienzo.

Along with speakers, entertainers joined in performing at the Pride Square. Performers included; Indigenous burlesque performer and event MC, Vudu Doll; acclaimed writer, Mohammad Awad; singer, Wombat Cereal; and many others.

Bystanders and people walking by joined into event celebrations. Many groups, including the the 78ers, also attended in support of the event.

The Indigenous Voice to Parliament Referendum vote will be held on October 14.