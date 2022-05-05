—

Controversial US Representative from North Carolina, Madison Cawthorn, has been caught nude on video humping a man’s face.

Groaning can be heard along with laughter and someone saying “stick it in his face.”

‘I Was Being Crass With A Friend’

Facing accusations of hypocrisy, Cawthorn, 26, confirmed his identity in the video and denied it was anything more than “being crass with a friend.”

On Thursday he tweeted an explanation, writing, “A new hit against me just dropped. Years ago, in this video, I was being crass with a friend, trying to be funny. We were acting foolish, and joking. That’s it. I’m NOT backing down.”

He continued, “I told you there would be a drip drip campaign. Blackmail won’t win. We will.”

The conservative congressman prides himself on being “Christian” and regularly uses it to back up his many anti-LGBTQI positions.

In April he tweeted, “There’s only one God and two genders. Get back to common sense!”

In August 2020, Cawthorn said in an interview that the LGBTQI movement used to be “two people who wanted to be able to get married. But now it’s saying that we need to be able to have gender reassignment surgery for 12-year-olds. They never stopped at a line. They always go further.”

Cawthorn Controversies

This nude humping video is the most recent in a series of controversies surrounding Cawthorn. Last week a video, which has sparked an ethics complaint, was released which shows Cawthorn driving in a car with a 23-year-old congressional staffer. The staffer his hand on Cawthorn’s crotch.

In the video, Cawthorn says, “I feel the passion and desire and would like to see a naked body beneath my hands.”

Two weeks ago, Politico released photos of Cawthorn wearing lingerie at a party.

“I look at a lot of these people, a lot of them that I’ve looked up to through my life ― I’ve always paid attention to politics,” he said. “Then all of a sudden, you get invited to, ‘Oh, hey, we’re going to have a sexual get-together at one of our homes, you should come.’ Then you realized they’re asking you to come to an orgy.”

Cawthorn is running for reelection and is currently in a primary fight against multiple Republican opponents.