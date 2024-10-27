Rumble Returns To Brisbane This December With Rumble! Island!

Image: Image: @somefx
Rumble returns to Outperform. Outslay. Outlast in Brisbane this December with RUMBLE! Island!
Presented by Joel Devereux & The Triffid, this game show like no other returns, in the heat of the Summer, with a Survivor-inspired twist.
Eight guest contenders take to the stage in a tournament filled with the usual RUMBLE! antics, games, and improvised chaos.
You’ve heard of Deal or No Deal Island… FBoy Island… Heartbreak Island… now it’s Rumble’s turn to take it to the tropics!
Featuring some of the country’s top entertainers, guests, and your classic Rumble crew the Rumble team are presenting a super-sized special event, so join the journey and celebrate the year that was with RUMBLE! Island 2024!
Hosted by Clara Cupcakes, featuring DJ ENN & Citrine Velvetine + Special guest Micah Rustichelli (THUNDERDOME 2023 winner)
When: December 22, Doors at 6pm,Shows from 7pm
Where: The Triffid, 7/9 Stratton St, Newstead
Tickets: Available Via Moshtix
Dress code: Beach Party Glam
Leave a Reply