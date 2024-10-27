Rumble Returns To Brisbane This December With Rumble! Island!

Rumble returns to Outperform. Outslay. Outlast in Brisbane this December with RUMBLE! Island!

Presented by Joel Devereux & The Triffid, this game show like no other returns, in the heat of the Summer, with a Survivor-inspired twist.

Eight guest contenders take to the stage in a tournament filled with the usual RUMBLE! antics, games, and improvised chaos.

You’ve heard of Deal or No Deal Island… FBoy Island… Heartbreak Island… now it’s Rumble’s turn to take it to the tropics!