RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under has been renewed for a third season. The call for applications from drag performers in Australia and New Zealand to participate in the third season of the show opened on Tuesday.

“G’day, g’day, g’day! Casting has begun for RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 3! Think you’re brimming with Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent and have what it takes to be Down Under’s Next Drag Superstar? Then please apply below! We want to hear from you!” World Of Wonder, which produces the show, announced on social media.

Only Fully Vaccinated Queens Need Apply

The call for applications went live on Warner Brothers New Zealand’s website on Tuesday. Drag performers who want to participate for title of of Down Under’s Next Drag Super Star on season three are required to send in up to 15 photographs of themselves in and out of drag.

Only queens over the age of 18, who are fully vaccinated before filming, can apply. The applicants also have to agree to the show’s stringent confidentiality clauses.

Second Season Cores High Ratings

The show is hosted by RuPaul, who is joined on the judging panel by Michell Visage and Aussie comic Rhys Nicholson.

Kiwi queen Spankie Jackzon was crowned the winner of season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under in September 2022. Adelaide queen Kween Kong and Sydney queen Hannah Conda were the runners up.

The first season was won by another queen from New Zealand Kita Mean. The first season of the show was dogged by allegations of past racist conduct by some of the contestants and had one of the lowest ratings of the franchise. The first season averaged around 5.76 on IMDB.

The second season was criticised for low production values but managed to entertain fans. The second season’s ratings jumped to around 7.58 on IMDB.











