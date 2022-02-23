—

RuPaul’s Drag Race star, Jasmine Kennedie, has come out as transgender, making Season 14 of the popular reality competition programme the most gender diverse ever.

In a statement on Twitter on February 19, the upbeat dance queen wrote, “I thought drag was enough for me, I could take off the makeup anytime and no one would know me out of drag. But at a certain point in my drag career I was realizing that I was doing drag to fill the void in my own life. I was using it to get closer to who I really am.”

Advertisement

In the tweet, Kennedie thanked fellow drag race star Kerri Colby, saying, “Thank u [Kerri Colby] for making me feel comfortable to talk about my identity. If it wasn’t for you, I probably would have never came out.”

Kennedie has received praise and support from fellow contestants.

Advertisement

Im still processing the fact that we celebrated welcoming a new sister @jasminekennedie to the trans family, and normalized a trans woman being a bride on national television! 👰🏽‍♀️🏳️‍⚧️🤯 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/W37WqB1N48 — Kerri “the narrator” Colby (@kerricolby) February 19, 2022

Angeria VanMicheals tweeted support, saying, “I love you and I’m proud of you [Jasmine Kennedie].”

I love you and I’m proud of you 😍 @jasminekennedie — Angeria “UgAly Bitch” VanMicheals (@Angeriavm) February 20, 2022

Bosco tweeted, “Three trans girls ah ah ah. FOUR trans girls ah ah ah,” referencing the Count from Sesame Street.

Three trans girls ah ah ah

FOUR trans girls ah ah ah — Bosco (@hereisbosco) February 19, 2022

Bosco came out as trans last week in a post on Instagram. She said, “I’m trans, my pronouns out of drag are she/they. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. Love Bosco and her AAA sized titties.” Season 14 of Ru Paul Drag Race also has two other out drag contestants Kornbread (left the season following an injury) and Kerri Colby, and a cisgender heterosexual drag performer Maddy Morphosis.