Sam Kerr Liverpool Signing Sparks Confusion Online

The football world was thrown into hilarious chaos when Liverpool announced their newest signing over the weekend, Sam Kerr.

Fans of the Matildas superstar and Chelsea forward were left scratching their heads and clutching their pearls when the Reds dropped the news on social media that Kerr had been signed by them for 2025.

But there’s a twist, it wasn’t that Sam Kerr.

Sam Kerr Confusion Online

Who would have thought there would be more than one professional football player by the name of Sam Kerr?

Turns out there is and they even have the same middle name, May.

So when Liverpool announced this weekend they have signed 25-year-old Sam Kerr from Scotland, on loan for 2025, many were left a little confused.

The Reds’ social media post, featuring Kerr signing her contract and holding up her new jersey, quickly gained traction.

The caption simply read, “Welcome to the Reds, Sam Kerr,” leaving some fans absolutely flummoxed as they jumped to conclusions before watching the video properly.

“Why isn’t she an Aussie anymore” wrote one fan on X (Twitter).

“Is she not playing for Chelsea?” chimed in another.

However once many clued on to the hilarious mistake the post was also filled with plenty of jokes about the confusion.

Welcome to the Reds, Sam Kerr ✍️🔴 pic.twitter.com/CbchLJiNsQ — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) January 8, 2025

Thankfully Australia’s football icon, who’s been a standout at Chelsea since 2019, wasn’t swapping blue for red.

The real Sam Kerr is firmly staying put at Chelsea, although she’s currently navigating a challenging recovery from an ACL injury that’s sidelined her since January 2024.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes provided an update, dashing hopes of an imminent return. “I would say Sam we are looking to maybe have back with us February, March, not before that. She’s still on her individual process rehab.”

With the Women’s Super League season ending in May, Australian fans will be counting down the days until Kerr’s triumphant return to the pitch.

Off the field, however, the Matildas superstar continues to shine.

In a heartwarming Instagram announcement, Kerr and her partner, Kristie Mewis, shared the joyous news recently that Mewis is expecting their baby in 2025.

The post featured a beaming Kerr and Mewis holding an ultrasound photo, with glimpses of Mewis’ baby bump.

The pregnancy announcement comes a year after the couple revealed their engagement, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled for the pair.

Since going public with their relationship in 2021, Kerr and Mewis have become a beloved power couple in football.

While the Liverpool mix-up sparked brief confusion, it’s safe to say that both Sam Kerrs are kicking goals—in football and beyond.