We’ve had a lot of people come out this year from Josh Cavallo to Superman and Lois’ son, but Santa Claus coming out as gay in a Norwegian postal service ad might not have been on many people’s Bingo cards.

For their 2021 Christmas advertisement campaign, Posten Norge have released a four minute love story titled ‘When Harry Met Santa’ which shows Father Christmas (or should we say Daddy Christmas) kissing another man.

Our story begins with a hunky and shirtless Harry discovering Santa in his living room where the two stare longingly into each other’s eyes for several seconds before Santa makes a quick escape up the chimney.

‘All I Want For Christmas Is You…’

For the duration of the ad we see short encounters between Santa and Harry while also getting a glimpse into Harry’s life for the other 364 days of the year.

Growing tired of the brief sensual eye starring exchanges, Harry writes Santa a letter saying “All I want for Christmas is you” and we don’t think he is talking about the Mariah Carey single.

The ad finishes with a satisfying climax as Santa returns to Harry but instead of leaving quickly, he tells his sexy side piece that Posten Norge has helped lighten his load so the two can spend more time together.

The final scene shows Harry and Santa kissing before Postal Norge signs off wishing a “Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! From: All of us. To: All of us.”

The Christmas love story ends by informing watchers that “In 2022, it will be 50 years since it became legal to love whomever you want in Norway.”

Posten Norge told Kampanje that the ad was to pay homage to the significant anniversary while also showing that Christmas is a time for everyone to celebrate, including LGBTQI people.

Love Belongs To Everyone

“For many of us, Christmas is a time we spend with those we love, and it’s nice to see the Norway Post show that love belongs to everyone, regardless of orientation, age, or whether you live at the North Pole.”

Posten’s marketing director, Monica Solberg told LGBTQ Nation that they wanted to create an ad that put a Rainbow slant on the Christmas tradition.

“Posten is an inclusive workplace with great diversity, and we would like to celebrate the 50th anniversary with this fine love story. As always, the main goal of the campaign is to show that Norway Post never stops renewing itself. In addition to showing the flexibility of our services, we want to put it in a socially relevant setting, with themes that are important for the society around us and for us at Norway Post.”

The marketing coordinator said Norgen were anticipating some negative reception to the ad but are optimistic most people will embrace Santa’s new found love interest.

“The right to love whoever you want is a fundamental human right and is not considered a political issue in free democratic societies in 2021.”