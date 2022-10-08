—

Velma with her love interest in the new animated film. Photo: Scooby-Doo History/Twitter

It’s official! Beloved turtleneck-wearing member of the Mystery Inc gang, Velma Dinkley has been confirmed to be a lesbian in the new animated iteration Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!

The newest animated film of the beloved franchise, a Halloween-themed adventure was released to streaming overseas and Australians can watch it on Amazon Prime from 16th October.

Fans Thrilled After Years Of Pleading

Fans of the franchise have been begging for this for years and were thrilled to share their enthusiasm, with one fan tweeting “WOOO! Gay Velma.”

“I never thought I’d live to see the day when Velma is very clearly having gay thoughts on-screen,” another fan wrote.

Velma first meets Coco Diablo in “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo”#Scoobydoohistory pic.twitter.com/TnWGS0B5GK — Scooby-Doo History (@scoobyhistory) October 4, 2022

Others have said that Velma being queer “is so amazing she’s just so powerful that she willed it into existence.”

And while yes, there were some far-right individuals who complained about two fictional characters being gay, the majority of the internet ignored it and continued to cheer on Velma.

She’s Been A Lesbian For Years

Velma’s queer status had long been speculated by fans within the community, as fans noticed the queer coding around that character’s sexuality. As it turns out, Scooby-Doo creatives had been writing her as a lesbian for years.

Writer of the early 2000s live-action movie Scooby-Doo, James Gunn has stated that Velma was “explicitly gay” in his original script for the film. Back in 2020, he tweeted that had “tried” to make the character gay in the live-action film.

“But the studio just kept watering it down and watering it down, becoming ambiguous [the version shot], then nothing [the released version] and finally having a boyfriend [the sequel movie],” he said.

“We always planned on Velma acting a little off and out of character when she was dating Shaggy because that relationship was wrong for her and she had unspoken difficulty with the why,” he said.

“There are hints about the why in that episode with the mermaid, and if you follow the entire Marcie arc, it seems as clear as we could make it 10 years ago.”

“I don’t think Marcie and Velma had time to act on their feelings during the main timeline. But post reset, they are a couple.”

Google has joined in the celebrations of Velma coming out. If you type either ‘Velma’ or ‘Velma Dinkley’ into the search bar, a shower of confetti and pride flags will flow down the screen.