September Queer Social at Laneway Learning

Laneway Learning’s Queer Social events for September and early October are an opportunity to socialise with and learn from LGBTQI participants and instructors with events in St Kilda, Moorabbin and the Melbourne CBD covering a range of skills, interests and subjects for just $5!

Start off the month learning The Art of Shibari with Harli at LOEV in Moorabbin from 6 pm – 8 pm, September 7, 2023.

Then get the sex education everybody deserves at Pleasure Anatomy for Every-Body with Louisa, at Laneway Learning’s Hub in the Nicholas Building from 6 pm – 8 pm, September 14, 2023.

Turn your thoughts wallet-wise at Money Management We Wished We Learned At School with Scott at the Victoria Pride Centre from 6.30 pm – 8.30 pm, September 14, 2023.

Or unleash your inner ceramicist at Intro to Pottery with Maddy at LOEV in Moorabbin from 6.30 pm – 8.30 pm, September 21, 2023.

Then follow it up a week later with more creative sculpting, this time using paint at Textured Acrylic Painting with Robert at the Victorian Pride Centre from 6.30 pm – 8.30 pm, September 28, 2023.

And then make sure you’re ready for Summer road trips with Car Troubles – Common Problems and Easy Fixes with Richo at LOEV Moorabbin from 6.30 pm – 8.30 pm on October 12, 2023.