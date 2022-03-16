—

Queer Irish journalist, Lyra McKee was murdered on April 22, 2019, while covering the riots in Derry, Northern Ireland.

Six men were arrested on Tuesday, March 15, in connection with the murder of 29-year-old, queer Irish journalist, Lyra McKee.

McKee was murdered on April 22, 2019, covering the riots in Derry, Northern Ireland.

A journalist has been killed covering riots in Derry. Her name was Lyra McKee. She was 29. She recently signed a two-book deal with Faber, who called her a "rising star of investigative journalism". This is her last tweet, sent from the scene of the unrest. pic.twitter.com/0gk1Fa7Du0 — Naomi O'Leary (@NaomiOhReally) April 19, 2019

According to a statement released by the Police Service of Northern Ireland, “Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in April 2019 in Derry/Londonderry have made a further arrest today (15 March). The 26-year-old man, arrested under the Terrorism Act, has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast where he will be interviewed.”

The 26-year-old man remains in custody.

Five men arrested by detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in April 2019 in Derry/Londonderry, have been released pending a report being submitted to the Public Prosecution Service. pic.twitter.com/raPLAknqxx — Police Derry City and Strabane (@PSNIDCSDistrict) March 15, 2022

At the time the New IRA claimed responsibility for the shooting death of McKee.

In a statement to the Irish News, the group claimed responsibility saying they were aiming at police and that McKee was hit by mistake.

“In the course of attacking the enemy Lyra McKee was tragically killed while standing beside enemy forces,” the statement read.

According to the Police Service, the investigation is still ongoing.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.