Hope everyone’s enjoying getting back to work and if not, here are some fun events to lock into your schedule and look forward to. This is what’s on in queer Melbourne:

Daddy Developed A Pill

If you want chaos, comedy, and queer goodness then look no further than Daddy Developed a Pill! This show features a line-up of sixteen psychotic characters portrayed by three talented actors.

Sprinkle in some upper-middle-class identity crisis with high stakes and you get Euphoria mixed with Don’s Party.

When: Friday 20th January – Tuesday 24th January from 7:30 pm

Where: TW Explosives Factory, 67 Inkerman Street St Kilda

Price: $21.99

Sounds Gay, I’m In!

Evie’s Disco Diner makes a return to the list with a fun little hang-out for women and non-binaries who love other women and non-binaries, thanks to @becapressing. Trans women and men are also welcome.

Between 4 pm – 9 pm, the lights and music will be low for the neurodivergent folks who still wish to have a good time. And then from 9 pm til 1 am can the dancing and romancing commence!

When: Friday 20th January from 9 pm til Saturday 21st January 1 am

Where: Evie’s Disco Diner, 232 Gertrude Street #230 Fitzroy

Price: $20.98

Lesbian/Bi LGBTQ Ladies Speed Dating Melbourne – Gay Singles Events Meetups

If you’re tired of using dating apps and don’t have a lot of time, here’s a fun speed dating strictly for the bi/lesbian ladies. 5 mins to spend some time with one person before moving onto the next one.

Don’t worry, there’s a bar for some liquid courage.

When: Saturday 21st January from 5 pm – 7:30 pm

Where: Golden Monkey, Hardware Lane Melbourne

Price: $34.90