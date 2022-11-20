—

English actor Stephen Fry has found himself estranged from the transgender community after stating that he doesn’t want to condemn JK Rowling for her views on transgender people.

Fry spoke about how the Harry Potter series author’s views have made his trans friends “deeply upset” but he “would wish them both to retreat,” in a clip from Roger Bolton’s Beeb Watch.

“[JK Rowling’s] a friend of mine, and I have trans friends and intersex friends who are deeply upset by her. That’s a circle I have to square personally. I’m not going to abandon my friends.”

The actor spoke further on the subject, stating that it wasn’t an argument “I want to get involved in” as it was upsetting for “both sides.”

“I would wish them both to retreat and to consider that it is possible for trans people to live full, accepted lives, according to their terms, in society, and for women to have all the rights and dignities that they demand.”

Trans Community And Allies Unimpressed

As a result, several notable members of the trans community and allies have stated that they are losing “all respect” for Fry due to his stance on the issue.

Advocacy group LGBwiththeT tweeted that while Fry was “entitled to his opinion,” the actor wasn’t entitled “to expect us to try and get along with those who have said we don’t exist.”

Stephen Fry is entitled to his opinion. He’s not entitled however, to expect us to try and get along with those who have said we don’t exist, we should be removed from society, we shouldn’t have rights and protections in law, and that we are a risk to women and children. Nope. — LGBWithTheT (@LGBwiththeT) November 19, 2022

Trans activist Katy Montgomerie spoke up, saying “Everything he’s listed there is exactly what JKR wants. He’s just come out as ‘Gender Critical’ but doesn’t want to seem bigoted,” as reported by PinkNews.

Harry Potter Stars Support Trans Community

JK Rowling’s criticism for an article that used the term “people who menstruate” back in 2020 has led to immense backlash and she has consistently been accused of being transphobic. Which she has repeatedly denied.

In response, many stars from the Harry Potter films – including stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson – have voiced their support of the trans community.